Tuyển Digital Marketing Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)
- Hà Nội: Gamuda Gardens, Yen So, Hoang Mai District, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. HR Executive – Recruitment (01 vacancy)
• Prepare/post recruitment advertisement.
• Monitor interactions to job announcements on social channels and propose solutions to attract applications.
• Screen CVs.
• Source for qualified candidates.
• Conduct first round interview.
• Coordinate for second interview with Principals/Department Heads.
• Conduct reference check.
• Guide candidates to collect documents and verify them to process job offer.
• Handle new hire process.
• Assist in promoting employer branding activities.
• Develop and maintain a resourceful database of local candidates.
2. HR Executive – General (01 vacancy)
• Coordinate with school PICs for payroll reports (attendance, leave).
• Implement and maintain timely compulsory insurance reporting.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)
