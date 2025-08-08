Tuyển Digital Marketing Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Digital Marketing Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/09/2025
Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Gamuda Gardens, Yen So, Hoang Mai District, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. HR Executive – Recruitment (01 vacancy)
• Prepare/post recruitment advertisement.
• Monitor interactions to job announcements on social channels and propose solutions to attract applications.
• Screen CVs.
• Source for qualified candidates.
• Conduct first round interview.
• Coordinate for second interview with Principals/Department Heads.
• Conduct reference check.
• Guide candidates to collect documents and verify them to process job offer.
• Handle new hire process.
• Assist in promoting employer branding activities.
• Develop and maintain a resourceful database of local candidates.
2. HR Executive – General (01 vacancy)
• Coordinate with school PICs for payroll reports (attendance, leave).
• Implement and maintain timely compulsory insurance reporting.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)

Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

