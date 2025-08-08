Tuyển Digital Marketing Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. HR Executive – Recruitment (01 vacancy)

• Prepare/post recruitment advertisement.

• Monitor interactions to job announcements on social channels and propose solutions to attract applications.

• Screen CVs.

• Source for qualified candidates.

• Conduct first round interview.

• Coordinate for second interview with Principals/Department Heads.

• Conduct reference check.

• Guide candidates to collect documents and verify them to process job offer.

• Handle new hire process.

• Assist in promoting employer branding activities.

• Develop and maintain a resourceful database of local candidates.

2. HR Executive – General (01 vacancy)

• Coordinate with school PICs for payroll reports (attendance, leave).

• Implement and maintain timely compulsory insurance reporting.