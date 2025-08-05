Tuyển Digital Marketing Cargo - Partner Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Department: Air Frieght

Report to: National Product Manager Air Cargo

Job Description

- Handle outbound/ inbound air shipment, take care of customer service and documentation, input data in system.

- Follow up process of transportation, handle the information and solve situation

- Issue the shipping document and provide it to Customer/ Overseas agent

- Setup timely delivery process in order to meet customers' requirement

- Issue the debit note &credit note for Customer/ Overseas agent timely

- Establish good working relationships with Customs and other related government agencies

- Reporting immediately for any irregularities/ problem and follow-up problem solving to line manager

- Keep relationship with the key customer, airlines and other co-loaders.