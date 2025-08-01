Tuyển Digital Marketing Kuwait Vietnam Petrochemicals Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

• Checking payment document, prepare, get approval for payments & remittance which ensures that the payment is followed the payment procedure (02 scheduled and other ad hoc payments per month).

• Follow up the cash flows and prepare the cashflow report.

• Manage Account payable (AP)

• Control Fixed assets (purchase, depreciation, disposal of asset...).

• Allocate and follow up short term, long-term prepayment and accrual account.

• Preparing tax returns for CIT, FCT, transfer pricing on monthly, quarterly and yearly basis.

• Working with Vietnam local banks on the working capital, facilities, bank tariff negotiation. Control bank facilities and mature date. Control LC cost, bank cost etc…

• Maintains and balance accounts by verifying, allocating, posting, reconciling transactions, resolving discrepancies.

• Maintains general ledger by transferring subsidiary accounts, reconciling AP accounts and other payable accounts.

• Prepares and records asset, liability and expenses entries by compiling and analysing account information.

• Statistic report for the relevant authorities

• Working with relevant internal or external authorities: internal audit, external audit firm, banks, tax authority, insurance department…