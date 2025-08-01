Tuyển Digital Marketing Kuwait Vietnam Petrochemicals Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Kuwait Vietnam Petrochemicals Company Limited
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu
• Checking payment document, prepare, get approval for payments & remittance which ensures that the payment is followed the payment procedure (02 scheduled and other ad hoc payments per month).
• Follow up the cash flows and prepare the cashflow report.
• Manage Account payable (AP)
• Control Fixed assets (purchase, depreciation, disposal of asset...).
• Allocate and follow up short term, long-term prepayment and accrual account.
• Preparing tax returns for CIT, FCT, transfer pricing on monthly, quarterly and yearly basis.
• Working with Vietnam local banks on the working capital, facilities, bank tariff negotiation. Control bank facilities and mature date. Control LC cost, bank cost etc…
• Maintains and balance accounts by verifying, allocating, posting, reconciling transactions, resolving discrepancies.
• Maintains general ledger by transferring subsidiary accounts, reconciling AP accounts and other payable accounts.
• Prepares and records asset, liability and expenses entries by compiling and analysing account information.
• Statistic report for the relevant authorities
• Working with relevant internal or external authorities: internal audit, external audit firm, banks, tax authority, insurance department…
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Kuwait Vietnam Petrochemicals Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kuwait Vietnam Petrochemicals Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
