Tuyển Digital Marketing Doppelherz làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Title: Project development manager

Department: PD Department

I. Job Description:

Lead and manage the company’s strategic project portfolio (across multiple sectors), ensuring that all initiatives – from ideation to implementation – are aligned with corporate direction, within budget, and deliver sustainable value to the business.

II. Key Responsibilities:

1. Project Strategy & Portfolio Planning

• Establish and operate a comprehensive project management system based on the stage-gate model.

• Propose and prioritize investment portfolios based on feasibility, efficiency, and strategic alignment.

• Plan resource allocation (budget, personnel, timeline) for each project phase.

2. Project Feasibility & Implementation

• Lead feasibility assessments including market, technical, legal, financial, and risk evaluations.

• Coordinate MVP/Pilot development and testing; track and assess practical results.

• Develop standardized processes, templates, and tools for project portfolio management.