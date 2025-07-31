Tuyển Digital Marketing Doppelherz làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Doppelherz
- Hà Nội: Floor 19, Tower 1, Capital Place Building, 29 Lieu Giai
Job Title: Project development manager
Department: PD Department
I. Job Description:
Lead and manage the company’s strategic project portfolio (across multiple sectors), ensuring that all initiatives – from ideation to implementation – are aligned with corporate direction, within budget, and deliver sustainable value to the business.
II. Key Responsibilities:
1. Project Strategy & Portfolio Planning
• Establish and operate a comprehensive project management system based on the stage-gate model.
• Propose and prioritize investment portfolios based on feasibility, efficiency, and strategic alignment.
• Plan resource allocation (budget, personnel, timeline) for each project phase.
2. Project Feasibility & Implementation
• Lead feasibility assessments including market, technical, legal, financial, and risk evaluations.
• Coordinate MVP/Pilot development and testing; track and assess practical results.
• Develop standardized processes, templates, and tools for project portfolio management.
