Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

With the mission to provide the most effective educational content to everyone, Mathpresso has created QANDA, a world-leading learning platform. This AI-powered math-solving application allows students of all levels to receive personalized solutions and study materials instantly at minimal or no cost.

Mathpresso is proud to have been featured in Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 in 2020, represented Google AI for Social Good in APAC 2018, and served as a guest speaker at the AWS Public Sector Summit in Southeast Asia in 2019 - recognizing our technological advancements. Founded in 2015, Mathpresso has successfully raised over $150 million from investment funds like Legend Capital, SoftBank Ventures Asia, and Samsung Ventures. In addition to our headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, we have offices in Tokyo, Japan, and Hanoi, Vietnam.

Mathpresso Vietnam set our vision to be the most innovative company in education. We have built our strong brand to students in Vietnam since 2019 and are currently having 4 million active users every month. QANDA STUDY is an educational system belonging to the QANDA Vietnam ecosystem. Currently QANDA STUDY’s Headquarter is at Dong Da district, and we have had more than 15 partners including learning centers, live streamers, books, and VOD producers across Hanoi. Our partners (star teachers): Chu Van Bien (Physics), Ngoc Huyen LB (Maths), Pham Thang Chemistry (Toiyeuhoahoc), Truong Cong Kien (Biology),...