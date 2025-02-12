Tuyển Digital Marketing Samsung SDS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About The Job

• Business Development, new External customers acquisition

• Generate Business opportunities for all SDS services

• Deliver results based mainly on Sales revenue and new won business objectives

Main role and responsibilities

As External Customer Sales Executive, you will play a pivotal role in developing Samsung SDS external client portfolio and market share. You will be in charge to prospect local market to identify relevant customer targets and business opportunities based on Samsung SDS service offer such as Ocean and Air forwarding service, contract logistics and express courier. Your mission will focus on new customer acquisition and portfolio development, aligned with branch objective and individual targets. Your role will also involve collaborating with other team members to ensure efficient sales process and consistent service level. The main tasks for the role are described as below:

• Conduct market research and prospecting activity, identify new customer targets in multi industry sectors, and build up solid Business Opportunity pipeline.

• Approach Business Customer targets and local decision makers to offer SDS solutions and service.

• Manage customer portfolio, win new customers and retain existing businesses.

• Achieve sales targets and hit critical KPIs.