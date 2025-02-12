Tuyển Digital Marketing Samsung SDS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Samsung SDS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Samsung SDS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: SCS building (Sacom

- Chip Sang building), Khu Công Nghệ Cao, Tăng Nhơn Phú A, District 9, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About The Job
• Business Development, new External customers acquisition
• Generate Business opportunities for all SDS services
• Deliver results based mainly on Sales revenue and new won business objectives
Main role and responsibilities
As External Customer Sales Executive, you will play a pivotal role in developing Samsung SDS external client portfolio and market share. You will be in charge to prospect local market to identify relevant customer targets and business opportunities based on Samsung SDS service offer such as Ocean and Air forwarding service, contract logistics and express courier. Your mission will focus on new customer acquisition and portfolio development, aligned with branch objective and individual targets. Your role will also involve collaborating with other team members to ensure efficient sales process and consistent service level. The main tasks for the role are described as below:
• Conduct market research and prospecting activity, identify new customer targets in multi industry sectors, and build up solid Business Opportunity pipeline.
• Approach Business Customer targets and local decision makers to offer SDS solutions and service.
• Manage customer portfolio, win new customers and retain existing businesses.
• Achieve sales targets and hit critical KPIs.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Samsung SDS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Samsung SDS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Samsung SDS

Samsung SDS

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 6th Floor, Sacom Chip Sang Building, D1 road, Sai Gon Hi-Tech park, Tan Phu Ward, Thu Duc City, HCM City, Viet Nam

