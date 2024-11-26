Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 12F, 60A Truong Son, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu
Conduct thorough SEO audits for the website(s) to identify areas of improvement.
Perform keyword research and analysis to identify opportunities for content optimization. Research and building the list of Keywords for SEO projects.
Stay up to date with the latest SEO trends, search algorithm updates, and industry best practices.
Collaborate with the Content and Web Development teams to ensure SEO best practices are consistently applied across all digital content.
Experience in planning content, keyword and link strategy to boost the content to the top of search results.
Coordinate with the content team to build SEO-standard content for the website.
Manage and improve local SEO strategy and presence.
Monitor SEO rankings and weekly/monthly reports.
Deep understanding of SEO Tools: Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Ahrefs,...
Deep understanding on OFF – Page, ON – Page and Technical SEO
Understanding the factors that affect website rankings and search engine algorithms.
Excellent in link building skills (internal, external and backlink: forums, web 2.0, Social Book, Document Link, Google News, Guest Post, Textlink,...)
Observe and research competitors --> Monitor the ranking of competitors that directly affect the project to come up with new appropriate plans for the project.
Manage and improve SEO Youtube
Good at researching skill
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3 - 5 years of experience in SEO or a similar digital marketing role.
1-2 years of experience in charge SEO Global projects is a plus
Strong understanding of search engine algorithms, ranking methods and driving traffic.
Excellent analytical, organizational, and communication skills.
Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Familiarity with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript as they relate to SEO.
Have experience implementing 3 to 5 projects reaching the top 5 of Google (Keyword, traffic)
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th, 14th month bonus
Annual trip, Yearly health checking
Social insurance full gross salary
Laptop provided
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
