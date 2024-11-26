Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Conduct thorough SEO audits for the website(s) to identify areas of improvement.

Perform keyword research and analysis to identify opportunities for content optimization. Research and building the list of Keywords for SEO projects.

Stay up to date with the latest SEO trends, search algorithm updates, and industry best practices.

Collaborate with the Content and Web Development teams to ensure SEO best practices are consistently applied across all digital content.

Experience in planning content, keyword and link strategy to boost the content to the top of search results.

Coordinate with the content team to build SEO-standard content for the website.

Manage and improve local SEO strategy and presence.

Monitor SEO rankings and weekly/monthly reports.

Deep understanding of SEO Tools: Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Ahrefs,...

Deep understanding on OFF – Page, ON – Page and Technical SEO

Understanding the factors that affect website rankings and search engine algorithms.

Excellent in link building skills (internal, external and backlink: forums, web 2.0, Social Book, Document Link, Google News, Guest Post, Textlink,...)

Observe and research competitors --> Monitor the ranking of competitors that directly affect the project to come up with new appropriate plans for the project.

Manage and improve SEO Youtube

Good at researching skill