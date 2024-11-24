Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
20 - 24 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12, VietJet Plaza, 60A Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu

Manage and optimize a monthly advertising budget of at least 500.000.000 Million VND /Per month across multiple channels including Facebook, Google.
Proactive management of all paid marketing programs to ensure that company objectives and key KPIs are reached while remaining under budget.
Lead all SEM marketing strategies with an emphasis on optimization, CPC reduction, and growth.
Create, launch, manage, and optimize PPC marketing programs such as paid search, display, retargeting, e-commerce, Google Shopping, and affiliate marketing.
Conversion optimization may be achieved by A/B testing, ad generation, and landing page strategy.
Look for innovative ways to improve campaigns and generate growth, such as testing new ad text, channels, tactics, approaches, and technologies.
Manage and supervise paid marketing tools, software, and tracking platforms.
Execute internal SEM reports and analyses to provide actionable insights and optimization recommendations.
Provide Data Analysis and Google Trends for daily campaigns.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 3+ years experience in a combination of paid search, display, social & programmatic media, particularly in driving e-commerce sales would be advantageous.
Deep knowledge of digital media performance marketing, Facebook commerce catalog, and feed product data.
Strong quantitative & analytical skill
Previous experience in Google AdWords across Display and Affiliate advertising
Experience optimizing media budget/campaigns towards retail metrics and/or Audience or Customer Data Platforms to optimize media spending.
Experience in developing Tiktok.
Excellent English reading and writing skills.
Ability to develop, execute, and optimize advertising campaigns to achieve high performance.
Analytical skills to monitor and evaluate campaign performance, providing actionable insights.
Have experience running ads in global ads is a plus
Education:
Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, or related field.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 20-24 gross
Performance Bonus will be approximately 1/4 your salary in each quarter
Social and medical insurance.
13th month and other bonuses. (more details in interview)
All work-related equipment is provided.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 11, Vĩnh Trung Plaza , 255 Hùng Vương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-performance-marketing-thu-nhap-20-24-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job255869
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 279 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXBUY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXBUY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Nhân Lực Quốc Tế Hoàng Minh
Tuyển Giáo viên Công Ty CP Nhân Lực Quốc Tế Hoàng Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công Ty CP Nhân Lực Quốc Tế Hoàng Minh
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 43 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Long An Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 23 - 43 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 279 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Baris Arch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Baris Arch
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Sakura Beauty Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Sakura Beauty Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 80 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
25 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD Navigos Search
2 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing La Vie Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận La Vie Limited Liability Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH OQR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH OQR
11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ AN VI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ AN VI
2 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing B.y.f.a.s Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2 USD B.y.f.a.s Co.,ltd
500 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Dentium Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Dentium Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Central Retail in Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Central Retail in Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MASTER LAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MASTER LAND
7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH T COSMETIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH T COSMETIC
13 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Unilever Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Unilever Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TAZA GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TAZA GROUP
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần Thế giới phụ nữ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Thế giới phụ nữ
13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH DOANH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÀN GIAO DỊCH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BASE LAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH DOANH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÀN GIAO DỊCH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BASE LAND
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Decathlon Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Decathlon Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Serepok làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Serepok
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ SECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ SECOM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Phú Hưng (PHS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Phú Hưng (PHS)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Interglobo Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 500 USD Interglobo Vietnam Company Limited
Trên 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Đầu tư TiDo Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư TiDo Việt Nam
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIVABLAST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VIVABLAST VIỆT NAM
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm