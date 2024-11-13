Tuyển Thợ điện/Kỹ sư thiết kế điện CÔNG TY TNHH VIỆT NAM SUZUKI làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: Đường số 2 KCN Long Bình, Biên Hoà

Mô Tả Công Việc Thợ điện/Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Handle jobs, and machines related to electric PLC (make and revise program)

Plan, design, and order jigs, tools, equipment, machines, and systems for investment items

Understand and improve production engineering. Eg: investigate and fix quality problem

Make production process for production activities, SOS-M of equipment

Follow superior mission

Report to: Have to report daily job progress to superiors

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Gender: Male/Female

Education: University/College major in Electric, Automation, Mechatronic (Read, write, PLC Program, HMI)

PC skills: GX works 2 (3), 2DAutocad software, MS Office

Language skill: Read and write English

Other skills: Good communication and teamwork

Year of experience: Over 2 years of experience

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VIỆT NAM SUZUKI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Allowances: Attendance, Transportation

Salary Review and Bonus

PVI Healthcare Package

Company events: Family Day, Company Trip, Year-End Party, Sales Achievement Party

Full social insurance contribution

Flexible working hours

Vehicle purchase with discounts

Subsidy for learning driving licenses and foreign language classes

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VIỆT NAM SUZUKI

