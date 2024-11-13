Tuyển Thợ điện/Kỹ sư thiết kế điện CÔNG TY TNHH VIỆT NAM SUZUKI làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thợ điện/Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VIỆT NAM SUZUKI
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Đồng Nai: Đường số 2 KCN Long Bình, Biên Hoà
Mô Tả Công Việc Thợ điện/Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Handle jobs, and machines related to electric PLC (make and revise program)
Plan, design, and order jigs, tools, equipment, machines, and systems for investment items
Understand and improve production engineering. Eg: investigate and fix quality problem
Make production process for production activities, SOS-M of equipment
Follow superior mission
Report to: Have to report daily job progress to superiors
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Gender: Male/Female
Education: University/College major in Electric, Automation, Mechatronic (Read, write, PLC Program, HMI)
PC skills: GX works 2 (3), 2DAutocad software, MS Office
Language skill: Read and write English
Other skills: Good communication and teamwork
Year of experience: Over 2 years of experience
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VIỆT NAM SUZUKI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Allowances: Attendance, Transportation
Salary Review and Bonus
PVI Healthcare Package
Company events: Family Day, Company Trip, Year-End Party, Sales Achievement Party
Full social insurance contribution
Flexible working hours
Vehicle purchase with discounts
Subsidy for learning driving licenses and foreign language classes
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VIỆT NAM SUZUKI
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
