Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO
Mức lương
16 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 315 Trường Chinh, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 16 - 25 Triệu
Work with project managers, and engineering leads to understanding application requirements.
Work closely with other engineers to deliver solution to Japanese
Participate in the Agile process including planning and estimating
Implement mockups
Write and review code
Integrate firebase
Với Mức Lương 16 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3+ years experience of software development
Experience with developing in a frontend framework such as React/Vue
Good understanding with HTML5, CSS3
Nice to have
Experience with UI framework such as Bootstrap/Material/Tailwind
Ability to work independently and address ad-hoc challenges
Ability to explain advanced concepts to team members, users, and clients
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: 16 -25 mil VND
Attractive salary based on your performance
2 months probation with 100% of gross salary
13th-month salary
12 days paid leave annually
Personal computer after probation
Salary review: twice a year
Working time: Monday to Friday. Flexible time:
