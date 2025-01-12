Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 16 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 315 Trường Chinh, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 16 - 25 Triệu

Work with project managers, and engineering leads to understanding application requirements.

Work closely with other engineers to deliver solution to Japanese

Participate in the Agile process including planning and estimating

Implement mockups

Write and review code

Integrate firebase

Với Mức Lương 16 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3+ years experience of software development

Experience with developing in a frontend framework such as React/Vue

Good understanding with HTML5, CSS3

Nice to have

Experience with UI framework such as Bootstrap/Material/Tailwind

Ability to work independently and address ad-hoc challenges

Ability to explain advanced concepts to team members, users, and clients

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 16 -25 mil VND

Attractive salary based on your performance

2 months probation with 100% of gross salary

13th-month salary

12 days paid leave annually

Personal computer after probation

Salary review: twice a year

Working time: Monday to Friday. Flexible time:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO

