Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Soctrip làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Giám đốc

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 400/8B - 400/10 Ung Văn Khiêm, phường 25, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Manage and organize all tasks related to the Hotel sectors (in OTA department) to achieve the company\'s strategic goals.

Define business direction, develop processes and infrastructure for effective growth towards the company\'s development and profitability.

Formulate and implement business plans while being responsible for managing business activities and company policies to ensure compliance with regulations.

Develop budgets for short-term and long-term plans related to the company\'s profit targets and expenditures.

Research and develop new markets, build strong relationships with customers/partners to develop potential markets and create business opportunities aligned with the company\'s revenue growth objectives.

Participate in recruiting and training the Hotel department staff to support the company\'s human resource development goals.

Perform other tasks and responsibilities as assigned by the company\'s Board of Directors.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Bachelor\'s degree in Business Administration, Economics, International Trade, or a related field.

At least 5 years\' experience in Hotel OTA sectors will be preferred.

Proficiency in English communication and office computer skills.

Ability to develop business strategies.

Strong external relations skills, with experience in building and developing business relationships.

Proven ability to lead, organize, manage tasks, and supervise staff.

Excellent communication, presentation, and negotiation skills.

Responsible and ethical, with a proactive attitude and the ability to work independently as well as in a team.

Quyền Lợi

Laptop

Chế độ bảo hiểm

Du Lịch

Phụ cấp

Đồng phục

Chế độ thưởng

Chăm sóc sức khỏe

Đào tạo

Tăng lương

Công tác phí

Phụ cấp thâm niên

Nghỉ phép năm

