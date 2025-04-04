Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Soctrip làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Soctrip làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Soctrip
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/05/2025
Soctrip

Giám đốc kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc kinh doanh Tại Soctrip

Mức lương
25 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Giám đốc
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 400/8B

- 400/10 Ung Văn Khiêm, phường 25, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu

Manage and organize all tasks related to the Hotel sectors (in OTA department) to achieve the company\'s strategic goals.
Define business direction, develop processes and infrastructure for effective growth towards the company\'s development and profitability.
Formulate and implement business plans while being responsible for managing business activities and company policies to ensure compliance with regulations.
Develop budgets for short-term and long-term plans related to the company\'s profit targets and expenditures.
Research and develop new markets, build strong relationships with customers/partners to develop potential markets and create business opportunities aligned with the company\'s revenue growth objectives.
Participate in recruiting and training the Hotel department staff to support the company\'s human resource development goals.
Perform other tasks and responsibilities as assigned by the company\'s Board of Directors.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in Business Administration, Economics, International Trade, or a related field.
At least 5 years\' experience in Hotel OTA sectors will be preferred.
Proficiency in English communication and office computer skills.
Ability to develop business strategies.
Strong external relations skills, with experience in building and developing business relationships.
Proven ability to lead, organize, manage tasks, and supervise staff.
Excellent communication, presentation, and negotiation skills.
Responsible and ethical, with a proactive attitude and the ability to work independently as well as in a team.

Tại Soctrip Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Laptop
Chế độ bảo hiểm
Du Lịch
Phụ cấp
Đồng phục
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Phụ cấp thâm niên
Nghỉ phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Soctrip

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Soctrip

Soctrip

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 400/8B -400/10 Ung Văn Khiêm, P.25, Q.Bình Thạnh, HCM

