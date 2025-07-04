Tuyển Giám sát sản xuất The American School (TAS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The American School (TAS)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/08/2025
Giám sát sản xuất

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám sát sản xuất Tại The American School (TAS)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 6 Song Hành, Cao tốc Long Thành

- Dầu Giây

- TP. Hồ Chí Minh, P. An Phú, Thủ Đức, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám sát sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

OVERVIEW OF THE POSITION
The Dean of Students plays a pivotal role in promoting a safe, supportive, and inclusive school culture for students in Grades 6–12. The Dean serves as a key member of the school’s leadership team, supporting student development through proactive behavior management and consistent enforcement of school policies and expectations. This role involves close collaboration with faculty, counselors, administrators, and families to foster a positive learning environment that reflects the school’s mission and Expected Schoolwide Learning Results (ESLRs).
The Dean works collaboratively with the Academic Leadership Team and the Student Support Services team to promote and maintain a climate that is conducive to student learning emphasizing mutual respect and safety. The Dean promotes good attendance rates and identifies students with attendance or disciplinary issues. The Dean addresses attendance and disciplinary issues and fosters a collegial relationship with staff pertaining to student conduct and discipline.
PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Student Culture & Support
• Promote a positive school climate that aligns with the school’s values, vision, and ESLRs.
• Monitor and support student behavior, attendance, dress code, and overall well-being.
• Responsible for mitigating student attendance problems and dress code violations.

The American School (TAS)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 6 Song Hanh Road, Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Freeway, An Phu Ward, District 2, HCMC - Viet Nam

