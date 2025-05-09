Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Megazone Vietnam Company limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Megazone Vietnam Company limited
- Hà Nội: R2708
- 27F East Tower, Lotte Center Hanoi, 54 Lieu Giai, Cong Vi, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 600 - 800 USD
• Record daily accounting transactions using accounting software
• Reconcile financial data and documentation
• Assist with tax filings: VAT, PIT, CIT
• Support preparation of monthly, quarterly, and annual financial reports
• Monitor accounts payable/receivable
• Coordinate with internal teams and external parties (tax office, auditors)
• Assist with inventory and asset checks
• Perform other tasks assigned by the Chief Accountant
• Office Administration tasks
Với Mức Lương 600 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum Educational Level: Bachelor
• Familiar with accounting standards and tax regulations in Vietnam
• Experience using accounting software (e.g., Xero)
• Good MS Excel skills
Tại Megazone Vietnam Company limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Megazone Vietnam Company limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
