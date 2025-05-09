Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Megazone Vietnam Company limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 800 USD

Megazone Vietnam Company limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/06/2025
Megazone Vietnam Company limited

Kế toán tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Megazone Vietnam Company limited

Mức lương
600 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: R2708

- 27F East Tower, Lotte Center Hanoi, 54 Lieu Giai, Cong Vi, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 600 - 800 USD

• Record daily accounting transactions using accounting software
• Reconcile financial data and documentation
• Assist with tax filings: VAT, PIT, CIT
• Support preparation of monthly, quarterly, and annual financial reports
• Monitor accounts payable/receivable
• Coordinate with internal teams and external parties (tax office, auditors)
• Assist with inventory and asset checks
• Perform other tasks assigned by the Chief Accountant
• Office Administration tasks

Với Mức Lương 600 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Years of Experience: 3-5 years
Minimum Educational Level: Bachelor
• Familiar with accounting standards and tax regulations in Vietnam
• Experience using accounting software (e.g., Xero)
• Good MS Excel skills

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Megazone Vietnam Company limited

Megazone Vietnam Company limited

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lotte Center Hà Nội, 54 Liễu Giai, Cống Vị, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

