Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam

Key Account

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Tan Cang/Long Thanh, Dong Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About ofi
Olam Food Ingredients (ofi) is a global leader offering ‘on-trend’ sustainable, value-added food ingredients & solutions, enabling consumers to enjoy the healthy & indulgent products they love. ofi is a part of the Olam Group, a leading food and agri-business, supplying food ingredients, feed, and fibre to thousands of customers worldwide, ranging from multi-national organizations with world famous brands to small family run businesses. ofi was formed in January 2020 as part of the re-organisation of the Olam Group.
Overview of the position
We are seeking a Key Account Manager who will execute & manage sales and sales strategy to our fast-growing Nuts Private Label Business based of Long Thanh, Dong Nai. This Business is part of ofi’s strategic vision of combining its supply chain legacy with differentiation-based value addition capabilities. Successful candidates will sustain and nurture key customer relationships including customer agreements that deliver against internal operating plans and customer expectations.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop trust relationships with a portfolio of major clients to ensure they do not turn to competition.
- Acquire a thorough understanding of key customer needs and requirements.
- Expand the relationships with existing customers by continuously proposing solutions that meet their objectives.

