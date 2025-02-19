Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About ofi

Olam Food Ingredients (ofi) is a global leader offering ‘on-trend’ sustainable, value-added food ingredients & solutions, enabling consumers to enjoy the healthy & indulgent products they love. ofi is a part of the Olam Group, a leading food and agri-business, supplying food ingredients, feed, and fibre to thousands of customers worldwide, ranging from multi-national organizations with world famous brands to small family run businesses. ofi was formed in January 2020 as part of the re-organisation of the Olam Group.

Overview of the position

We are seeking a Key Account Manager who will execute & manage sales and sales strategy to our fast-growing Nuts Private Label Business based of Long Thanh, Dong Nai. This Business is part of ofi’s strategic vision of combining its supply chain legacy with differentiation-based value addition capabilities. Successful candidates will sustain and nurture key customer relationships including customer agreements that deliver against internal operating plans and customer expectations.

Key Responsibilities:

- Develop trust relationships with a portfolio of major clients to ensure they do not turn to competition.

- Acquire a thorough understanding of key customer needs and requirements.

- Expand the relationships with existing customers by continuously proposing solutions that meet their objectives.