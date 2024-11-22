Tuyển Game Tester SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 800 USD

As a Game Tester, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality and playability of games by identifying and reporting bugs, glitches, and inconsistencies. You will work closely with game developers and designers to provide detailed feedback on gameplay, mechanics, and user experience. Your insights and thorough testing will contribute to delivering a polished and engaging final product to players.



Key Responsibilities:



- Play and test games to identify bugs, errors and performance issues, make sure the whole game works as intended

- Read and understand game design documents to determine testing requirements

- Manage detailed test cases, test scripts, and documentation to ensure thorough testing coverage.

- Document and report bugs with clear descriptions and steps to reproduce, using bug-tracking software.

- Receive, check and reproduce errors arising from user feedbacks and handle user feedbacks from different channels about problems encountered in the game

- Verify that previously reported bugs have been fixed and that no new issues were introduced during updates.

- Ensure the game meets platform-specific guidelines and passes certification requirements.

- Continuously update new technologies, propose testing solutions for the project team to improve product quality

- Ensure product quality before releasing to the market