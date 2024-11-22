Tuyển Game Tester SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 800 USD

Tuyển Game Tester SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 800 USD

SonatGame Studio
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/12/2024
SonatGame Studio

Game Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Game Tester Tại SonatGame Studio

Mức lương
Đến 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 10

- The West Tower

- 265 Cầu Giấy

- Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Game Tester Với Mức Lương Đến 800 USD

As a Game Tester, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality and playability of games by identifying and reporting bugs, glitches, and inconsistencies. You will work closely with game developers and designers to provide detailed feedback on gameplay, mechanics, and user experience. Your insights and thorough testing will contribute to delivering a polished and engaging final product to players.

Key Responsibilities:

- Play and test games to identify bugs, errors and performance issues, make sure the whole game works as intended
- Read and understand game design documents to determine testing requirements
- Manage detailed test cases, test scripts, and documentation to ensure thorough testing coverage.
- Document and report bugs with clear descriptions and steps to reproduce, using bug-tracking software.
- Receive, check and reproduce errors arising from user feedbacks and handle user feedbacks from different channels about problems encountered in the game
- Verify that previously reported bugs have been fixed and that no new issues were introduced during updates.
- Ensure the game meets platform-specific guidelines and passes certification requirements.
- Continuously update new technologies, propose testing solutions for the project team to improve product quality
- Ensure product quality before releasing to the market

Với Mức Lương Đến 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Knowledge:
Skill:
Attitude:

Tại SonatGame Studio Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

INCOME
DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES
WORKING ENVIRONMENT
WELFARE POLICY

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SonatGame Studio

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

SonatGame Studio

SonatGame Studio

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, tòa nhà Bamboo Airways Tower, 265 Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

