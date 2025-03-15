Tuyển Game Tester Icetea Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Game Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Reading and understanding game design documents.

Performing testing on assigned game products.

Reporting bugs encountered during testing using designated tools.

Sending progress reports on testing to the Game Designer and Product Owner (PO).

Checking and reproducing reported issues based on player feedback.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

6 months experience in a similar position.

Passion for gaming and a desire to work in the gaming industry.

Long-term career orientation as a tester.

Basic proficiency in reading and understanding English.

Tại Icetea Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Opportunity to work on exciting and innovative mobile games.

Income 13-15 months salary/year, gifts (bonuses) on holidays (New Year, Mid-Autumn Festival, Children's Day...)

Receive training from Google in special programs for potential startups to thrive in Vietnam such as: Gaming Growth Lab, Google for Startup

Quarterly bonuses for projects, work progress productivity or new improvement initiatives.

Free parking, tea-break, weekly happy hour

Young, dynamic colleagues always support and help each other

A civilized, fair working environment, dynamic Startup spirit, and freedom to come up with innovative ideas.

Social insurance, health insurance, and other regimes as prescribed by law.

Grade A office, comfortable working space

Teambuilding, annual vacation travel

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Icetea Labs

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.