Tuyển Game Tester Icetea Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Game Tester Icetea Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Icetea Labs
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/04/2025
Icetea Labs

Game Tester

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Game Tester Tại Icetea Labs

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Game Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Reading and understanding game design documents.
Performing testing on assigned game products.
Reporting bugs encountered during testing using designated tools.
Sending progress reports on testing to the Game Designer and Product Owner (PO).
Checking and reproducing reported issues based on player feedback.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

6 months experience in a similar position.
Passion for gaming and a desire to work in the gaming industry.
Long-term career orientation as a tester.
Basic proficiency in reading and understanding English.

Tại Icetea Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunity to work on exciting and innovative mobile games.
Income 13-15 months salary/year, gifts (bonuses) on holidays (New Year, Mid-Autumn Festival, Children's Day...)
Receive training from Google in special programs for potential startups to thrive in Vietnam such as: Gaming Growth Lab, Google for Startup
Quarterly bonuses for projects, work progress productivity or new improvement initiatives.
Free parking, tea-break, weekly happy hour
Young, dynamic colleagues always support and help each other
A civilized, fair working environment, dynamic Startup spirit, and freedom to come up with innovative ideas.
Social insurance, health insurance, and other regimes as prescribed by law.
Grade A office, comfortable working space
Teambuilding, annual vacation travel

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Icetea Labs

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Icetea Labs

Icetea Labs

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-game-tester-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job335516
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển Game Tester Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 15/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Super Game
Tuyển Game Tester Super Game làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu
Super Game
Hạn nộp: 03/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JOYBIT
Tuyển Game Tester JOYBIT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
JOYBIT
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MYG
Tuyển Game Tester Công Ty TNHH MYG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH MYG
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ONETAP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ONETAP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ONETAP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 23/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Game Tester Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ BLUE DREAM
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ BLUE DREAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ BLUE DREAM
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển Game Tester Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 15/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Super Game
Tuyển Game Tester Super Game làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu
Super Game
Hạn nộp: 03/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JOYBIT
Tuyển Game Tester JOYBIT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
JOYBIT
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MYG
Tuyển Game Tester Công Ty TNHH MYG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH MYG
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ONETAP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ONETAP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ONETAP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 23/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Game Tester Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ BLUE DREAM
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ BLUE DREAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ BLUE DREAM
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Game Tester Công ty Cổ phần Falcon Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Falcon Technology
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Super Game làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu Super Game
2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ SUGA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ SUGA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Grep Game làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Grep Game
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ SUGA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ SUGA
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME VIỆT NAM
10 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Winter Wolf - IEC Games làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Winter Wolf - IEC Games
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 700 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL
500 - 700 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SABO GAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SABO GAME
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty cổ phần HIGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD Công ty cổ phần HIGAME
Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 800 USD SonatGame Studio
Tới 800 USD Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD SonatGame Studio
Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADONE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 700 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADONE
Tới 700 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty VTC Online làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu Công ty VTC Online
6 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty cổ phần HIGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD Công ty cổ phần HIGAME
Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Bravestars Games làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu Bravestars Games
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM AMAMOB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM AMAMOB
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Công ty Cổ phần Quảng cáo FPT Adtrue làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 700 USD Công ty Cổ phần Quảng cáo FPT Adtrue
Tới 700 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Icetea Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Icetea Labs
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Unimob Studio
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ONETAP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ONETAP VIỆT NAM
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Công Ty TNHH MYG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH MYG
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester JOYBIT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu JOYBIT
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Tester Super Game làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu Super Game
6 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm