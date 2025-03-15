Tuyển Game Tester Icetea Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Game Tester Tại Icetea Labs
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc Game Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Reading and understanding game design documents.
Performing testing on assigned game products.
Reporting bugs encountered during testing using designated tools.
Sending progress reports on testing to the Game Designer and Product Owner (PO).
Checking and reproducing reported issues based on player feedback.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
6 months experience in a similar position.
Passion for gaming and a desire to work in the gaming industry.
Long-term career orientation as a tester.
Basic proficiency in reading and understanding English.
Passion for gaming and a desire to work in the gaming industry.
Long-term career orientation as a tester.
Basic proficiency in reading and understanding English.
Tại Icetea Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunity to work on exciting and innovative mobile games.
Income 13-15 months salary/year, gifts (bonuses) on holidays (New Year, Mid-Autumn Festival, Children's Day...)
Receive training from Google in special programs for potential startups to thrive in Vietnam such as: Gaming Growth Lab, Google for Startup
Quarterly bonuses for projects, work progress productivity or new improvement initiatives.
Free parking, tea-break, weekly happy hour
Young, dynamic colleagues always support and help each other
A civilized, fair working environment, dynamic Startup spirit, and freedom to come up with innovative ideas.
Social insurance, health insurance, and other regimes as prescribed by law.
Grade A office, comfortable working space
Teambuilding, annual vacation travel
Opportunity to work on exciting and innovative mobile games.
Income 13-15 months salary/year, gifts (bonuses) on holidays (New Year, Mid-Autumn Festival, Children's Day...)
Receive training from Google in special programs for potential startups to thrive in Vietnam such as: Gaming Growth Lab, Google for Startup
Quarterly bonuses for projects, work progress productivity or new improvement initiatives.
Free parking, tea-break, weekly happy hour
Young, dynamic colleagues always support and help each other
A civilized, fair working environment, dynamic Startup spirit, and freedom to come up with innovative ideas.
Social insurance, health insurance, and other regimes as prescribed by law.
Grade A office, comfortable working space
Teambuilding, annual vacation travel
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Icetea Labs
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI