Tuyển Game Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Game Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Game Tester Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Mức lương
Đến 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa MHDI Complex, 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Mỹ Đình 2, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Game Tester Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu

Design/maintain test cases, test schemes, and execute test cases;
Break down test tasks of versions, make statistical test results and provide modification suggestions;
Write test documents, test reports, and timely feedback test quality;
Communicate efficiently with relevant departments such as designers and programmers and promote project progress togeth.

Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

College degree or above, more than 2 year of experience in testing game, and computer-related majors are preferred;
Familiar with the testing process and have good test case design ability;
Good learning ability, active thinking, good at studying and thinking about the deep reasons for bugs;
Good at communication, strong sense of responsibility, work well under pressure;
Interested in the game genres of our company and blockchain testing;
Proficiency in English reading and writing is preferred;

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Have the opportunity to participate in large projects of US/UK clients.
Flexible checkin + 24 days WFH/year
Attractive salary upto 15M. Performance-based award.
Young and dynamic working environment.
Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.
Salary review 2 times/year or on excellent performance
Opportunity to approach the newest technology trends
Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 17 tòa MD Complex, 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường Cầu Diễn, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

