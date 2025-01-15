Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT New World Fashion Group làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

New World Fashion Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/03/2025
Kỹ thuật IT

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại New World Fashion Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Road No 353, Anh Dung Ward, Duong Kinh District, Hai Phong City, Viet Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Manage day-to-day system, network, telecommunication, operations including monitoring and management reporting for storage, servers, networking devices, desktops and printers;
• Manage jobs for LAN and WAN solutions and IT environment, troubleshoot hardware, software, server, LAN and WAN related problems; take care of anti-virus, speed optimize and hard disk defragment for all computers of the company;
• Provides technical proposal supports and assistance to new and existing projects in the company;
• Develops, handles and maintains multi-network locations;
• Provide and support Management to create a IT resources, hardware, software plan, and working processes;
• Arrange and assign IT tasks in accordance with the work requirements of IT department;
• Make regular reports (i.e. weekly, monthly report) to Management on IT department activities; participate in IT solution proposal reviews and meeting;
• Plan and implement data backup, security strategy and business continuity plan
• Mentor and provide guidance to IT department members; participate in the recruitment for IT resources when necessary; and
• Perform other tasks assigned by the Management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại New World Fashion Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại New World Fashion Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

New World Fashion Group

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hải Phòng, Hải Dương, Ninh Bình

