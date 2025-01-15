Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT New World Fashion Group làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Manage day-to-day system, network, telecommunication, operations including monitoring and management reporting for storage, servers, networking devices, desktops and printers;

• Manage jobs for LAN and WAN solutions and IT environment, troubleshoot hardware, software, server, LAN and WAN related problems; take care of anti-virus, speed optimize and hard disk defragment for all computers of the company;

• Provides technical proposal supports and assistance to new and existing projects in the company;

• Develops, handles and maintains multi-network locations;

• Provide and support Management to create a IT resources, hardware, software plan, and working processes;

• Arrange and assign IT tasks in accordance with the work requirements of IT department;

• Make regular reports (i.e. weekly, monthly report) to Management on IT department activities; participate in IT solution proposal reviews and meeting;

• Plan and implement data backup, security strategy and business continuity plan

• Mentor and provide guidance to IT department members; participate in the recruitment for IT resources when necessary; and

• Perform other tasks assigned by the Management.