Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

IT Manager will be responsible for all of the Infrastructure, Network and Security related items within the specific region assigned upholding the companies technology standards and direction. This will include managing a small team of desktop, network and/or server engineers within the region. This individual will be a working manager that performs hands-on duties including resolving customer support tickets, setting up equipment, maintaining, upgrading and consolidating servers, network equipment, storage devices and SaaS based applications aligning with the company standards

• Manage information technology system of the plant.

• Design, develop, implement and coordinate systems, policies and procedures.

• Strong knowledge of technical management and information analysis.

• Experience in managing IT as ERP, MES, ASP.NET C#, Windows Form…

• Strong experienced with PHP, My SQL, database…

• Corporate with HQ for developing ERP system for production, warehouse, and logistics.

• Knowing networking infrastructures and database systems, VMWare Server.•