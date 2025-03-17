Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại Navigos Search's Client
- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
IT Manager will be responsible for all of the Infrastructure, Network and Security related items within the specific region assigned upholding the companies technology standards and direction. This will include managing a small team of desktop, network and/or server engineers within the region. This individual will be a working manager that performs hands-on duties including resolving customer support tickets, setting up equipment, maintaining, upgrading and consolidating servers, network equipment, storage devices and SaaS based applications aligning with the company standards
• Manage information technology system of the plant.
• Design, develop, implement and coordinate systems, policies and procedures.
• Strong knowledge of technical management and information analysis.
• Experience in managing IT as ERP, MES, ASP.NET C#, Windows Form…
• Strong experienced with PHP, My SQL, database…
• Corporate with HQ for developing ERP system for production, warehouse, and logistics.
• Knowing networking infrastructures and database systems, VMWare Server.•
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
