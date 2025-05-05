Tuyển Lập trình viên NTQ Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên NTQ Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

NTQ Solution
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/06/2025
NTQ Solution

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại NTQ Solution

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Nhà Sông Đà, Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Collaborating with the software development team on the design and development of applications
Developing software managing application distribution across platforms
Establishing user feedback channels for applications
Executing debugging techniques and diagnostic checks
Optimizing Software through upkeep, upgrades, and updates
Preserving records for software development and documenting processes
Keeping up with changes in C++ standards and application development trends
Creating software and managing the distribution of apps across several platforms

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You have a minimum of 3 years or more of experience working as a C++ software developer.
Strong proficiency in C++, with fair knowledge of the language specification
Experience with QT framework
Thorough knowledge of the standard library, STL containers, and algorithms
Good understanding of memory management in non-garbage collected environments
Understanding of dynamic polymorphism and C++ specific notions, such as friend classes

Tại NTQ Solution Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary, with consideration for salary increases based on performance and job efficiency.
Special recognition programs and benefits for long-term employees.
The NTQ Ranking program helps shape a clear development path for employees when joining the company.
Focused technology development opportunities, involvement in large projects, and the application of the latest technologies.
Work-life balance with extracurricular clubs, team-building activities, annual vacations, open space work areas, pantry, and board games.
Insurance coverage as per regulations, including personal health insurance, health insurance for family members, maternity benefits equivalent to 75% of the salary, and an annual health check-up.
Learning & researching culture: Support for certification exam costs, participation in internal upskilling courses, management development courses, with experts who have 15 years of experience in the software field.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NTQ Solution

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

NTQ Solution

NTQ Solution

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 6th Floor, Sudico Building (HH3) Me Tri StreetNam Tu Liem District Hanoi City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

