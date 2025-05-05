Tuyển Lập trình viên NTQ Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Nhà Sông Đà, Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Collaborating with the software development team on the design and development of applications

Developing software managing application distribution across platforms

Establishing user feedback channels for applications

Executing debugging techniques and diagnostic checks

Optimizing Software through upkeep, upgrades, and updates

Preserving records for software development and documenting processes

Keeping up with changes in C++ standards and application development trends

Creating software and managing the distribution of apps across several platforms

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You have a minimum of 3 years or more of experience working as a C++ software developer.

Strong proficiency in C++, with fair knowledge of the language specification

Experience with QT framework

Thorough knowledge of the standard library, STL containers, and algorithms

Good understanding of memory management in non-garbage collected environments

Understanding of dynamic polymorphism and C++ specific notions, such as friend classes

Tại NTQ Solution Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary, with consideration for salary increases based on performance and job efficiency.

Special recognition programs and benefits for long-term employees.

The NTQ Ranking program helps shape a clear development path for employees when joining the company.

Focused technology development opportunities, involvement in large projects, and the application of the latest technologies.

Work-life balance with extracurricular clubs, team-building activities, annual vacations, open space work areas, pantry, and board games.

Insurance coverage as per regulations, including personal health insurance, health insurance for family members, maternity benefits equivalent to 75% of the salary, and an annual health check-up.

Learning & researching culture: Support for certification exam costs, participation in internal upskilling courses, management development courses, with experts who have 15 years of experience in the software field.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NTQ Solution

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin