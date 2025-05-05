Tuyển Lập trình viên NTQ Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại NTQ Solution
- Hà Nội: Tòa Nhà Sông Đà, Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu
Collaborating with the software development team on the design and development of applications
Developing software managing application distribution across platforms
Establishing user feedback channels for applications
Executing debugging techniques and diagnostic checks
Optimizing Software through upkeep, upgrades, and updates
Preserving records for software development and documenting processes
Keeping up with changes in C++ standards and application development trends
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong proficiency in C++, with fair knowledge of the language specification
Experience with QT framework
Thorough knowledge of the standard library, STL containers, and algorithms
Good understanding of memory management in non-garbage collected environments
Understanding of dynamic polymorphism and C++ specific notions, such as friend classes
Tại NTQ Solution Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Special recognition programs and benefits for long-term employees.
The NTQ Ranking program helps shape a clear development path for employees when joining the company.
Focused technology development opportunities, involvement in large projects, and the application of the latest technologies.
Work-life balance with extracurricular clubs, team-building activities, annual vacations, open space work areas, pantry, and board games.
Insurance coverage as per regulations, including personal health insurance, health insurance for family members, maternity benefits equivalent to 75% of the salary, and an annual health check-up.
Learning & researching culture: Support for certification exam costs, participation in internal upskilling courses, management development courses, with experts who have 15 years of experience in the software field.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NTQ Solution
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
