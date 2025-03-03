Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH BYTEUP TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 45 - 91 Triệu

Mức lương 45 - 91 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 45 - 91 Triệu

The position requires strong attention to detail, operational task management and problem solving ability.

Maintain high quality of products with participation in code review and design reviews.

Propose better software architecture with right design pattern at suitable situation.

Provide in depth support to Technical Support Analyst.

Work with front end team to build a high perform, user friendly and stable web product.

Solving puzzles from clients’ feedback and logs to find out the real cause.

Research on up-to-date technology stacks to continue bring better performance and higher quality products to stakeholders.

Write down documentations for different technology and knowledge to share knowledges among everyone.

Provide insight for database performance and stability.

Với Mức Lương 45 - 91 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Diploma / bachelor’s degree / Professional Certificates in Computer Science / Information Technology / Software Engineering, etc)

At least 4 years of relevant experience in full stack web development.

Familiar with Java, JavaScript, SQL, and Shell Scripts

Candidate should possess a good understanding of and practical experience with Java Web based application development.

Strong Java skills and object-oriented design experience, and design patterns.

Experience in using Spring & Hibernate in programming works are highly preferred.

Familiar with Unix/Linux environment.

Familiar with different source control tools.

Good knowledge with microservices is an added advantage.

Experience in database performance tuning and query enhancement is an added advantage.

Experience in dev-ops relevant tasks is an added advantage.

Knowledge on Billing/charging interface/API is an added advantage.

Ability to work with customers and identify adoption barriers and put forth plans to address these issues.

Excellent analytical, problem solving, teamwork and communication skills.

Willing to go extra mile to get job done at high standard.

Applicants should be Vietnamese citizens or hold relevant residence status

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BYTEUP TECHNOLOGY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Vision Care

Fitness & Health care

Insurance care

English Working Environment

Performance Evaluation twice/year

Long-term Career Path

Team Sharing & Leadership Training Benefit

Vision care, Fitness care & Health Care Check

Premium insurance

Team Building

Quarterly Eating/Bonding

Birthday Lucky Money & Celebration

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BYTEUP TECHNOLOGY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin