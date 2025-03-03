Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH BYTEUP TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 45 - 91 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BYTEUP TECHNOLOGY
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 45 - 91 Triệu
The position requires strong attention to detail, operational task management and problem solving ability.
Maintain high quality of products with participation in code review and design reviews.
Propose better software architecture with right design pattern at suitable situation.
Provide in depth support to Technical Support Analyst.
Work with front end team to build a high perform, user friendly and stable web product.
Solving puzzles from clients’ feedback and logs to find out the real cause.
Research on up-to-date technology stacks to continue bring better performance and higher quality products to stakeholders.
Write down documentations for different technology and knowledge to share knowledges among everyone.
Provide insight for database performance and stability.
Với Mức Lương 45 - 91 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 4 years of relevant experience in full stack web development.
Familiar with Java, JavaScript, SQL, and Shell Scripts
Candidate should possess a good understanding of and practical experience with Java Web based application development.
Strong Java skills and object-oriented design experience, and design patterns.
Experience in using Spring & Hibernate in programming works are highly preferred.
Familiar with Unix/Linux environment.
Familiar with different source control tools.
Good knowledge with microservices is an added advantage.
Experience in database performance tuning and query enhancement is an added advantage.
Experience in dev-ops relevant tasks is an added advantage.
Knowledge on Billing/charging interface/API is an added advantage.
Ability to work with customers and identify adoption barriers and put forth plans to address these issues.
Excellent analytical, problem solving, teamwork and communication skills.
Willing to go extra mile to get job done at high standard.
Applicants should be Vietnamese citizens or hold relevant residence status
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BYTEUP TECHNOLOGY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Fitness & Health care
Insurance care
English Working Environment
Performance Evaluation twice/year
Long-term Career Path
Team Sharing & Leadership Training Benefit
Vision care, Fitness care & Health Care Check
Premium insurance
Team Building
Quarterly Eating/Bonding
Birthday Lucky Money & Celebration
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BYTEUP TECHNOLOGY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
