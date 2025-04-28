Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng

Mức lương
10 - 13 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Lô II, 12 Đ. 19/5A, Tây Thạnh, Tân Phú, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 10 - 13 Triệu

Receive samples, assign tests for sample according to client’s request
Log in, log out sample on LIMS system as well as related files
Take samples at HL, SL Division and outside area asigned by superiors
Take sample photo, record, code and store samples complying with regulations to avoid confusion between samples
Communicate with relevant parties to clarify test requests, test program

Với Mức Lương 10 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor degree graduate in Chemistry or equivalent
At least 1-year experience in job related to garment, textile, footwear, toy, or testing service
English (Reading & Writing)
MS Office
Communication skill

Tại Công Ty TNHH Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year
• Company trip once a year + Joining party
• Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year
• Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.
• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits
• Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng

Công Ty TNHH Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô E2b-3, đường D6, Khu công nghệ cao, Quận 9, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

