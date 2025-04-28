Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng
Mức lương
10 - 13 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Lô II, 12 Đ. 19/5A, Tây Thạnh, Tân Phú, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 10 - 13 Triệu
Receive samples, assign tests for sample according to client’s request
Log in, log out sample on LIMS system as well as related files
Take samples at HL, SL Division and outside area asigned by superiors
Take sample photo, record, code and store samples complying with regulations to avoid confusion between samples
Communicate with relevant parties to clarify test requests, test program
Với Mức Lương 10 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor degree graduate in Chemistry or equivalent
At least 1-year experience in job related to garment, textile, footwear, toy, or testing service
English (Reading & Writing)
MS Office
Communication skill
At least 1-year experience in job related to garment, textile, footwear, toy, or testing service
English (Reading & Writing)
MS Office
Communication skill
Tại Công Ty TNHH Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year
• Company trip once a year + Joining party
• Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year
• Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.
• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits
• Dynamic and sociable working environment.
• Company trip once a year + Joining party
• Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year
• Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.
• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits
• Dynamic and sociable working environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI