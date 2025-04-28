Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 13 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Lô II, 12 Đ. 19/5A, Tây Thạnh, Tân Phú, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú

Lập trình viên

Receive samples, assign tests for sample according to client’s request

Log in, log out sample on LIMS system as well as related files

Take samples at HL, SL Division and outside area asigned by superiors

Take sample photo, record, code and store samples complying with regulations to avoid confusion between samples

Communicate with relevant parties to clarify test requests, test program

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Bachelor degree graduate in Chemistry or equivalent

At least 1-year experience in job related to garment, textile, footwear, toy, or testing service

English (Reading & Writing)

MS Office

Communication skill

Được Hưởng

• Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year

• Company trip once a year + Joining party

• Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year

• Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.

• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits

• Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

