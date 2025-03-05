Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 14 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - KCN Tân Phú Trung,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú

Troubleshoot computer and device hardware related to end-users

Install and configure Microsoft products (Windows, Office365, ...)

System administration about Windows Server; File Server

Troubleshoot network related problems (Internet, LAN, Printer, Camera)

Onsite at CMC TS’s customer company

Participate in other jobs as directed by Line Manager

From 1 year experience in support end-user

Fresher will be also accepted and trained

Have basic experience in IT System

Able to communicate in English(Basic)

Having a CCNA/ MCSA certification is a plus

Good communication and handle situations quickly

Good at teamwork

Attractive salary + Allowance

13th month salary

Benefit package of million/year on holidays, Tet, Group‘s birthday...

Company’s labor policy, completely under Vietnamese labor legislation (social & health insurance, annual leave, working conditions, etc.)

CMC Care health insurance

Leave: 12 days/year + 1 day off with salary on your birthday

Participate in professional and technical training programs from basic to advanced. 100% sponsorship of costs for participating in courses, international IT certification exams

Provided device

Young, dynamic, and professional environment

Participate in Team building and diverse cultural activities

Working day: Mon - Fri

