Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Mức lương
8 - 14 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- KCN Tân Phú Trung,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 8 - 14 Triệu
Troubleshoot computer and device hardware related to end-users
Install and configure Microsoft products (Windows, Office365, ...)
System administration about Windows Server; File Server
Troubleshoot network related problems (Internet, LAN, Printer, Camera)
Onsite at CMC TS’s customer company
Participate in other jobs as directed by Line Manager
Với Mức Lương 8 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
From 1 year experience in support end-user
Fresher will be also accepted and trained
Have basic experience in IT System
Able to communicate in English(Basic)
Having a CCNA/ MCSA certification is a plus
Good communication and handle situations quickly
Good at teamwork
Fresher will be also accepted and trained
Have basic experience in IT System
Able to communicate in English(Basic)
Having a CCNA/ MCSA certification is a plus
Good communication and handle situations quickly
Good at teamwork
Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary + Allowance
13th month salary
Benefit package of million/year on holidays, Tet, Group‘s birthday...
Company’s labor policy, completely under Vietnamese labor legislation (social & health insurance, annual leave, working conditions, etc.)
CMC Care health insurance
Leave: 12 days/year + 1 day off with salary on your birthday
Participate in professional and technical training programs from basic to advanced. 100% sponsorship of costs for participating in courses, international IT certification exams
Provided device
Young, dynamic, and professional environment
Participate in Team building and diverse cultural activities
Working day: Mon - Fri
13th month salary
Benefit package of million/year on holidays, Tet, Group‘s birthday...
Company’s labor policy, completely under Vietnamese labor legislation (social & health insurance, annual leave, working conditions, etc.)
CMC Care health insurance
Leave: 12 days/year + 1 day off with salary on your birthday
Participate in professional and technical training programs from basic to advanced. 100% sponsorship of costs for participating in courses, international IT certification exams
Provided device
Young, dynamic, and professional environment
Participate in Team building and diverse cultural activities
Working day: Mon - Fri
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI