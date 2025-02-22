Tuyển Lập trình viên Alpaca Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên Alpaca Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Alpaca Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/03/2025
Alpaca Vietnam

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Alpaca Vietnam

Mức lương
Đến 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 124 Trần Quang Khải,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

We are a dynamic startup with experienced IT and Insurance experts, building our ownInsurance Core System. We’re looking for passionateDevOps Engineers to join our team and help scale our infrastructure!
What you'll do
Maintain and optimize5+ production projects and multiple non-production clusters that support the entire development lifecycle, a lot of chances to challenge from real projects and improve skills.
Work with modern DevOps tools:Kubernetes, ArgoCD, GitLab CI/CD, Terraform, Terragrunt, Terraform Cloud, Ansible, and monitoring solutions likeGrafana Stack & Signoz.
Manage and fine-tune a high-performance system built onPostgres, Elasticsearch, Redis, Kafka, and RabbitMQ.
Collaborate with development teams to enhance applications built withJava, C#, and JavaScript.
Solve real-world challenges and continuously improve your skills in a fast-paced environment.

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of experience as a DevOps Engineer or equivalent practical experience in CI/CD implementation and cloud infrastructure management.
Basic knowledge of Kubernetes, Docker, and Git.
Familiarity with Linux fundamentals, including command-line usage, firewall configuration, and server setup.
Experience with Terraform and Ansible, or a willingness to learn.
Nice to have:
Experience working with Vietnam Cloud providers such as Bizfly Cloud.
Understanding of Amazon AWS, Google Cloud (GCP), or Microsoft Azure.
Strong teamwork spirit and eagerness to learn new technologies.

Tại Alpaca Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package, including a 13th-month bonus and annual salary review.
12 days of annual leave.
Your contributions to social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, and your income tax covered
Opportunities for career growth and development.
Premium healthcare package.
Company-provided laptop for work.
A supportive and friendly workplace, where collaboration and knowledge sharing are valued.
An agile and dynamic environment that fosters innovation.
Free pantry with coffee, tea, and snacks

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Alpaca Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Alpaca Vietnam

Alpaca Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 124 Trần Quang Khải, Tân Định, Q.1, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

