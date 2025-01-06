Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/02/2025
Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai:

- No.1 Street, Long Thanh Industrial Zone, Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province, Huyện Long Thành

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Get raw material information from relevant departments
Take samples and check the details including the specification
Check visual and color of raw materials
Perform physical properties test including: UV, tensile, elongation, specific gravity, modulus, tear, cold ross flex, abrasion, aging, hardness, bonding…
Input the test results on the test result file
Inform the fail test results to the relevant departments & suppliers to define the acceptable or improvement
- Responsible for updating new information & specifications of raw materials:
Contact the supplier to get the new information & specification of raw materials: TDS, MSDS, MCS…
Share the information for relevant departments
- Responsible for Ensuring Lab conditions:
Make the tracking file of daily Lab room conditions.
Inform the broken air conditioner to the maintenance team
- Responsible for Storing, controlling & destroying raw material.
Make a list of raw materials in Lab storage ( incoming date, Lot No., color…)
Contact color team to destroy raw material and samples.
Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No. 9, Street 12 Song Than Industrial Zone II Di An District / Binh Duong Province Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

