Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina
- Đồng Nai:
- No.1 Street, Long Thanh Industrial Zone, Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province, Huyện Long Thành
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Get raw material information from relevant departments
Take samples and check the details including the specification
Check visual and color of raw materials
Perform physical properties test including: UV, tensile, elongation, specific gravity, modulus, tear, cold ross flex, abrasion, aging, hardness, bonding…
Input the test results on the test result file
Inform the fail test results to the relevant departments & suppliers to define the acceptable or improvement
- Responsible for updating new information & specifications of raw materials:
Contact the supplier to get the new information & specification of raw materials: TDS, MSDS, MCS…
Share the information for relevant departments
- Responsible for Ensuring Lab conditions:
Make the tracking file of daily Lab room conditions.
Inform the broken air conditioner to the maintenance team
- Responsible for Storing, controlling & destroying raw material.
Make a list of raw materials in Lab storage ( incoming date, Lot No., color…)
Contact color team to destroy raw material and samples.
Ngành nghề: Hóa học, Công nghệ sinh học, Quản lý chất lượng (QA/QC)
Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Đồng Nai
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI