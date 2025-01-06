Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Get raw material information from relevant departments

Take samples and check the details including the specification

Check visual and color of raw materials

Perform physical properties test including: UV, tensile, elongation, specific gravity, modulus, tear, cold ross flex, abrasion, aging, hardness, bonding…

Input the test results on the test result file

Inform the fail test results to the relevant departments & suppliers to define the acceptable or improvement

- Responsible for updating new information & specifications of raw materials:

Contact the supplier to get the new information & specification of raw materials: TDS, MSDS, MCS…

Share the information for relevant departments

- Responsible for Ensuring Lab conditions:

Make the tracking file of daily Lab room conditions.

Inform the broken air conditioner to the maintenance team

- Responsible for Storing, controlling & destroying raw material.

Make a list of raw materials in Lab storage ( incoming date, Lot No., color…)

Contact color team to destroy raw material and samples.

Ngành nghề: Hóa học, Công nghệ sinh học, Quản lý chất lượng (QA/QC)

Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Đồng Nai