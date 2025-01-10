Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

ABOUT THE JOB:

Perform thorough analysis of business and user requirements to create detailed documentation for the implementation or enhancement of systems and application projects within designated business units.

Convert business needs into technical specifications that the development team can use to implement systems and applications.

Work closely with the development and systems administration teams, as well as third-party stakeholders, to design, validate, and manage the implementation of solutions that meet the specified requirements.

Keep the documentation updated throughout the requirements gathering, analysis, and system/application design phases.

Collaborate with business users and the development/systems administration team to develop and execute application test scripts, scenarios, and test plans to ensure the initial business requirements are met.

Utilize the knowledge gained during requirement analysis and systems/applications implementation to design, plan, and conduct user training sessions.

Perform additional tasks as assigned by the Team Leader.

ABOUT YOU:

ABOUT YOU:

Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Information Systems, or related technical fields, or equivalent practical experience in IT software.

From 3 years of experience in IT business analysis.

Experience in finance, banking, or insurance domain projects is an added advantage.

Experience with databases is a plus.

Strong command of English with good communication, problem-solving, stakeholder management, and presentation skills.

Experience integrating various technological platforms, including web and mobile applications.

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies.

Ability to effectively coordinate between Project Managers, clients, and the development team to ensure the delivery of high-quality product functions.

Benefits

Benefits

13th-month salary

14+ annual leaves per year

Premium healthcare insurance, starting from your probation period

Project reviews and yearly performance appraisals

Annual company trips

Teambuilding activities: Team lunch/dinner, events, and celebrations, sports clubs (football, yoga, badminton, etc.)

International team with flexible working time + hybrid working

Tailor-made career path

Technical workshops and training courses

Mobility: Opportunities to be on-site abroad in our offices in over 60+ countries



