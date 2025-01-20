Tuyển Lập trình viên TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TMA Solutions
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/03/2025
TMA Solutions

Lập trình viên

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại TMA Solutions

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Tòa nhà TMA, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for qualified Front-end developers with experience in JavaScript frameworks like Angular, React and VueJS to develop and maintain our web applications. You will be involved in web application development across various fields, such as networking, e-learning, logistics, and clinical research.
Responsibilities:
Responsibilities
Requirement managements, translate application requirements and use cases into functional applications
Design, build, refactor, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable web application using JavaScript frameworks (Angular or VueJS)
Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications
Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.
Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies
Strong requirement analysis skills with the ability to translate them into implementation
Good understanding of standard Software Engineering processes, Test Engineering & Automation
Solid understanding of HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript
Experience with RESTful APIs and asynchronous request handling
Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git)
Knowledge of responsive design and cross-browser compatibility
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Have experienced with solving complex system problems
Strong communication and teamwork skills
Experience with testing frameworks (e.g., Jasmine, Karma)
Familiarity with build and CI tools: Maven, Gradle, Jenkins, Docker
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development methodologies

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience with other front-end frameworks and libraries (e.g Angular, Vue.js)
Experience with Progressive Web Apps (PWA)
Knowledge of back-end technologies (e.g., Java/.NET) and database knowledge (e.g. SQL, noSQL)
Having experience of dealing with large systems matters: performance, scalability…
Years of experiences:Have 1+ years of experience in Front-end software development
Years of experiences:

Tại TMA Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career
Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer
A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued
Technical & Soft skills internal training courses
Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league …) are held annually
Competitive salary and bonus
Total Health Care Insurance
Loan Fund
Team Building Fund

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TMA Solutions

TMA Solutions

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 111, Đường Nguyễn Đình Chính, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job322010
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm TMA Solutions
Tuyển AI Engineer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ Icancam
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ Icancam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 12 Triệu
Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ Icancam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG QUÝ LỘC
Tuyển Kỹ sư hiện trường CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG QUÝ LỘC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG QUÝ LỘC
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Quản lý cửa hàng/Cửa hàng trưởng Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Tiền Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Còn 99 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 100 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED
5 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẤY CP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẤY CP
6 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH K Frontier (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 38 Triệu Công Ty TNHH K Frontier (Vietnam)
25 - 38 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỄN THÔNG DCNET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỄN THÔNG DCNET
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên GNF JAPAN COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Đắk Lắk thu nhập Thỏa thuận GNF JAPAN COMPANY LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 27 - 40 Triệu Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
27 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Eight One International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Eight One International
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI
10 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 27 - 40 Triệu Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
27 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Eight One International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Eight One International
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Sakos làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Sakos
20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT ANH PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT ANH PHÁT
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ WISTEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ WISTEK
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ONEUNIVERSE VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ONEUNIVERSE VN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH
Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Solazu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Solazu
10 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 36 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
30 - 36 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
20 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VETC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VETC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH EVIDA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH EVIDA
6 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Thương Hiệu Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 14 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Thương Hiệu Việt
7 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Kế Toán - Tư Vấn Thuế TTL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Kế Toán - Tư Vấn Thuế TTL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ AIONTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ AIONTECH
25 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Cung Ứng Dịch Vụ Và Công Nghệ Trực Tuyến Inet làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Cung Ứng Dịch Vụ Và Công Nghệ Trực Tuyến Inet
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Yakult Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Yakult Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm