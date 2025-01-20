Tuyển Lập trình viên TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại TMA Solutions
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tòa nhà TMA, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for qualified Front-end developers with experience in JavaScript frameworks like Angular, React and VueJS to develop and maintain our web applications. You will be involved in web application development across various fields, such as networking, e-learning, logistics, and clinical research.
Responsibilities:
Requirement managements, translate application requirements and use cases into functional applications
Design, build, refactor, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable web application using JavaScript frameworks (Angular or VueJS)
Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications
Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.
Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies
Strong requirement analysis skills with the ability to translate them into implementation
Good understanding of standard Software Engineering processes, Test Engineering & Automation
Solid understanding of HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript
Experience with RESTful APIs and asynchronous request handling
Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git)
Knowledge of responsive design and cross-browser compatibility
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Have experienced with solving complex system problems
Strong communication and teamwork skills
Experience with testing frameworks (e.g., Jasmine, Karma)
Familiarity with build and CI tools: Maven, Gradle, Jenkins, Docker
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development methodologies
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience with Progressive Web Apps (PWA)
Knowledge of back-end technologies (e.g., Java/.NET) and database knowledge (e.g. SQL, noSQL)
Having experience of dealing with large systems matters: performance, scalability…
Years of experiences:Have 1+ years of experience in Front-end software development
Tại TMA Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer
A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued
Technical & Soft skills internal training courses
Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league …) are held annually
Competitive salary and bonus
Total Health Care Insurance
Loan Fund
Team Building Fund
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
