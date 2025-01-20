Tuyển Lập trình viên TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Tòa nhà TMA, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for qualified Front-end developers with experience in JavaScript frameworks like Angular, React and VueJS to develop and maintain our web applications. You will be involved in web application development across various fields, such as networking, e-learning, logistics, and clinical research.

Responsibilities:

Responsibilities

Requirement managements, translate application requirements and use cases into functional applications

Design, build, refactor, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable web application using JavaScript frameworks (Angular or VueJS)

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies

Strong requirement analysis skills with the ability to translate them into implementation

Good understanding of standard Software Engineering processes, Test Engineering & Automation

Solid understanding of HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript

Experience with RESTful APIs and asynchronous request handling

Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git)

Knowledge of responsive design and cross-browser compatibility

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Have experienced with solving complex system problems

Strong communication and teamwork skills

Experience with testing frameworks (e.g., Jasmine, Karma)

Familiarity with build and CI tools: Maven, Gradle, Jenkins, Docker

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development methodologies

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience with other front-end frameworks and libraries (e.g Angular, Vue.js)

Experience with Progressive Web Apps (PWA)

Knowledge of back-end technologies (e.g., Java/.NET) and database knowledge (e.g. SQL, noSQL)

Having experience of dealing with large systems matters: performance, scalability…

Years of experiences:Have 1+ years of experience in Front-end software development

Years of experiences:

Tại TMA Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career

Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer

A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued

Technical & Soft skills internal training courses

Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league …) are held annually

Competitive salary and bonus

Total Health Care Insurance

Loan Fund

Team Building Fund

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin