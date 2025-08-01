Tuyển AI Engineer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 8 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà TMA - Lô số 17, đường số 10, Khu Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Phường Trung Mỹ Tây, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description:

We are looking for talent AI Engineer to implement and optimize AI products.

Responsibilities:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required skills/Experience:

Tại TMA Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits/ Opportunity:

Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career.

Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer

A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued.

Technical & Soft skills internal training courses

Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league …) are held annually.

Competitive salary and bonus.

Total Health Care Insurance

Loan Fund

Team Building Fund

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions

