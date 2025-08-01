Tuyển AI Engineer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại TMA Solutions
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
8 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà TMA
- Lô số 17, đường số 10, Khu Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Phường Trung Mỹ Tây, Quận 12, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description:
We are looking for talent AI Engineer to implement and optimize AI products.
Responsibilities:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Required skills/Experience:
Tại TMA Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Benefits/ Opportunity:
Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career.
Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer
A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued.
Technical & Soft skills internal training courses
Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league …) are held annually.
Competitive salary and bonus.
Total Health Care Insurance
Loan Fund
Team Building Fund
Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career.
Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer
A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued.
Technical & Soft skills internal training courses
Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league …) are held annually.
Competitive salary and bonus.
Total Health Care Insurance
Loan Fund
Team Building Fund
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI