Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 3 Cenxspace, Tòa Nhà Dolphin 28 Trần Bình, Mĩ Đình 2, Nam Từ Liêm, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

-Work with Business Analysts and/or related people to study and clarify requirements to be tested.

-Design tests: create test cases/test procedures, prepare test data

-Execute tests based on test cases/test procedures and report test results;

-Log, report, validate, and track defects;

-Plan project testing activities, manages creation of test-related artifacts

-Evaluates tests

-Coordinate to execute tests

-Analyze testing results and report to Project Team Lead, Test Lead

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

-At least 3 years of experience in software testing, test web (test case designing, black-box testing techniques, defects tracking, etc.)

-Good knowledge in testing process, quality models, standards

-Quickly to learn new and emerging technologies

-Good analytical and report writing skills, communication skills, problem solving skills

-Team-oriented

-Can go onsite

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive remuneration package (competitive salary, bonus)

Performance review twice a year

Social Insurance, Health insurance, Unemployment insurance in accordance with Vietnam Labor Law

12 Annual Leaves & 10 Sick Leaves per year;

Complete & professional working procedure & policy system

Flexible training programs

Very good working environment with 3 core values: Collaboration as methodology & Behave like family; Compete by high quality

Company trip, Teambuilding programs and other interesting activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII)

