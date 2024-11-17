Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII)

Manual Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII)

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 3 Cenxspace, Tòa Nhà Dolphin 28 Trần Bình, Mĩ Đình 2, Nam Từ Liêm, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

-Work with Business Analysts and/or related people to study and clarify requirements to be tested.
-Design tests: create test cases/test procedures, prepare test data
-Execute tests based on test cases/test procedures and report test results;
-Log, report, validate, and track defects;
-Plan project testing activities, manages creation of test-related artifacts
-Evaluates tests
-Coordinate to execute tests
-Analyze testing results and report to Project Team Lead, Test Lead

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

-At least 3 years of experience in software testing, test web (test case designing, black-box testing techniques, defects tracking, etc.)
-Good knowledge in testing process, quality models, standards
-Quickly to learn new and emerging technologies
-Good analytical and report writing skills, communication skills, problem solving skills
-Team-oriented
-Can go onsite

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive remuneration package (competitive salary, bonus)
Performance review twice a year
Social Insurance, Health insurance, Unemployment insurance in accordance with Vietnam Labor Law
12 Annual Leaves & 10 Sick Leaves per year;
Complete & professional working procedure & policy system
Flexible training programs
Very good working environment with 3 core values: Collaboration as methodology & Behave like family; Compete by high quality
Company trip, Teambuilding programs and other interesting activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII)

Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3 Cenxspace, tòa nhà Dolphin, 28 Trần Bình, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

