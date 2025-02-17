Tuyển Market Research Công ty Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Cathay làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công ty Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Cathay
- Hồ Chí Minh: The 9th, 46
- 48
- 50 Pham Hong Thai St., Dist. 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu
• Manage employee relations issues and facilitate effective communication between management and staff;
• In charge of labor union;
• Develop and implement labor relations policies and best practices aligned with company objectives;
• Solve workplace conflicts through mediation and negotiation;
• Monitor compliance with labor laws and ensure adherence to company policies;
• Prepare and maintain documentation related to labor relations activities;
• Other tasks assigned by Manager as required;
Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 3 years of relevant experience
• Strong knowledge of labor laws and regulations.
• Good at Writing – Reading in English
Tại Công ty Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Cathay Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
