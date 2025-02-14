Tuyển Market Research Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Monitor of credit risk limits and risk appetite measures (RAM) in line with Head Office and local regulations;

• Periodic monitoring of credit portfolio;

• Coordinating with related departments for credit risk management and workflows and procedure in the branches;

• Participate in development, execution and implementation of team projects like CAR, ICAAP, IFRS 9 and other projects relating to credit risk as being assigned by Department Head;

• To train for junior staff relating to Credit Risk Management team’s work;

• Other work as assigned by Department Head and Management;