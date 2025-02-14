Tuyển Market Research Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)
- Hà Nội: Lotte Centre, 54 Lieu Giai, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Monitor of credit risk limits and risk appetite measures (RAM) in line with Head Office and local regulations;
• Periodic monitoring of credit portfolio;
• Coordinating with related departments for credit risk management and workflows and procedure in the branches;
• Participate in development, execution and implementation of team projects like CAR, ICAAP, IFRS 9 and other projects relating to credit risk as being assigned by Department Head;
• To train for junior staff relating to Credit Risk Management team’s work;
• Other work as assigned by Department Head and Management;
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Essential: Bachelor or higher with Major in Economics, Banking, Finance, Risk Management;
- Preferable: Master degree or other professional qualifications (for example: CFA, FRM);
2. Experience and Skills
- Experience: 5 - 8 years of working experience in banks with relevant experience in credit risk management and Basel regulations
Tại Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)
