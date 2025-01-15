Tuyển Market Research Công ty TNHH Aden Services (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Talent Sourcing: Proactively identify and engage with potential candidates across various platforms (LinkedIn, Facebook, job boards, etc.).

• Screening & Interviews: Review CVs, conduct prescreening interviews, assess candidate experience, and perform reference checks where possible.

• Collaboration with Hiring Managers: Work closely with hiring managers to refine job descriptions, suggest interviewing techniques, and guide the interview process.

• Offer Negotiation: Negotiate offers within budget and prepare backup plans as needed.

• Candidate Experience: Ensure timely follow-ups, update hiring status, and maintain a positive candidate experience throughout the hiring process.

• Employer Branding: Represent Aden at job fairs, networking events, and through social media to attract top talent and strengthen our employer brand.

• Reporting: Provide hiring reports and ensure vacancies are filled efficiently.

