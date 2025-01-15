Tuyển Market Research Công ty TNHH Aden Services (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công ty TNHH Aden Services (Việt Nam)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 177 Hai Bà Trưng, Quận 3, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Talent Sourcing: Proactively identify and engage with potential candidates across various platforms (LinkedIn, Facebook, job boards, etc.).
Talent Sourcing
• Screening & Interviews: Review CVs, conduct prescreening interviews, assess candidate experience, and perform reference checks where possible.
Screening & Interviews
• Collaboration with Hiring Managers: Work closely with hiring managers to refine job descriptions, suggest interviewing techniques, and guide the interview process.
Collaboration with Hiring Managers
• Offer Negotiation: Negotiate offers within budget and prepare backup plans as needed.
Offer Negotiation
• Candidate Experience: Ensure timely follow-ups, update hiring status, and maintain a positive candidate experience throughout the hiring process.
Candidate Experience:
• Employer Branding: Represent Aden at job fairs, networking events, and through social media to attract top talent and strengthen our employer brand.
Employer Branding
• Reporting: Provide hiring reports and ensure vacancies are filled efficiently.
Reporting
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Aden Services (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Aden Services (Việt Nam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI