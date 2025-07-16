Tuyển Market Research Nepcon Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Market Research Nepcon Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nepcon Vietnam Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/08/2025
Nepcon Vietnam Limited

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Nepcon Vietnam Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12, Citilight Tower, Số 45 Võ Thị Sáu, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

If you\'re interested, please apply via the following link: https://career.preferredbynature.org/jobs/6078647-forestry-specialist?promotion=1553744-trackable-share-link-vietnamworks
https://career.preferredbynature.org/jobs/6078647-forestry-specialist?promotion=1553744-trackable-share-link-vietnamworks
Do you have a passion for forestry and the environment? Do you want to make an impact on sustainability by ensuring businesses meet the right standards and address environmental deficiencies? If so, then you might be the match for our role as Forestry Specialist based in Viet Nam.
What you can expect:
As a Forestry Specialist, you will assess and verify the sustainability and legality of practices related the forest and biomass products of our clients. For this, your professionalism and focus on quality will be central in managing part our client portfolio. Upon joining Preferred by Nature, you will have the opportunity to learn and develop the skills needed to manage certifications for clients and learning how to audit sustainability standards within forestry, biomass and chain of custody all with our distinct Preferred by Nature quality.
Working with us is never routine so the first year you can expect the following areas to be central to your work.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Nepcon Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nepcon Vietnam Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nepcon Vietnam Limited

Nepcon Vietnam Limited

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

