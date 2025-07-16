Tuyển Market Research Nepcon Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

If you\'re interested, please apply via the following link: https://career.preferredbynature.org/jobs/6078647-forestry-specialist?promotion=1553744-trackable-share-link-vietnamworks

Do you have a passion for forestry and the environment? Do you want to make an impact on sustainability by ensuring businesses meet the right standards and address environmental deficiencies? If so, then you might be the match for our role as Forestry Specialist based in Viet Nam.

What you can expect:

As a Forestry Specialist, you will assess and verify the sustainability and legality of practices related the forest and biomass products of our clients. For this, your professionalism and focus on quality will be central in managing part our client portfolio. Upon joining Preferred by Nature, you will have the opportunity to learn and develop the skills needed to manage certifications for clients and learning how to audit sustainability standards within forestry, biomass and chain of custody all with our distinct Preferred by Nature quality.

Working with us is never routine so the first year you can expect the following areas to be central to your work.