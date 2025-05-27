Tuyển Market Research Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/06/2025
Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 22th Floor, Pearl Plaza, 561A Dien Bien Phu St, Ward 25, Binh Thanh Dist, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

A/ Develop New Product:
1) Do Market survey, Customers Survey (OMT, CLT, FGD), check Product quality in shelf-life period (in Market condition, in extreme condition),... work with MKT and Managers to build up new ideas and direction prototype. Cooperate with MKT team to evaluate Prototype sample quality and set up next plan. Discuss with MKT, Production, COO to approve Product factory quality.
2) Work on Lab to set up Prototype products. Set up final recipe and calculate Ingredients cost, product cost
3) Make product Label with QA, FQS
4) Estimate Production process, production parameter and capacity. Work with another department (Marketing, Production, Engineer, Purchase) to set up the plan for Trial test in factory and launching time.
5) Do trial test product in factory. Do final Customer survey with factory product to check Customer opinions.
6) Training and transfer Product Standard to production team
B/ Research and Improve Product quality:
1) Find out issue to improve (Material, Machine, Process…)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office

Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 22th Floor, Pearl Plaza, 561A Dien Bien Phu St, Ward 25, Binh Thanh Dist, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

