Tuyển Market Research Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

A/ Develop New Product:

1) Do Market survey, Customers Survey (OMT, CLT, FGD), check Product quality in shelf-life period (in Market condition, in extreme condition),... work with MKT and Managers to build up new ideas and direction prototype. Cooperate with MKT team to evaluate Prototype sample quality and set up next plan. Discuss with MKT, Production, COO to approve Product factory quality.

2) Work on Lab to set up Prototype products. Set up final recipe and calculate Ingredients cost, product cost

3) Make product Label with QA, FQS

4) Estimate Production process, production parameter and capacity. Work with another department (Marketing, Production, Engineer, Purchase) to set up the plan for Trial test in factory and launching time.

5) Do trial test product in factory. Do final Customer survey with factory product to check Customer opinions.

6) Training and transfer Product Standard to production team

B/ Research and Improve Product quality:

1) Find out issue to improve (Material, Machine, Process…)