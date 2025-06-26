Tuyển Market Research RMIT University Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Your role

The Procurement Specialist is responsible for the source-to-contract process of central procurement activities including strategic sourcing projects and establishing frame contracts with preferred vendors for university supply. Efficiently guiding the stakeholders and vendors through the source-to-contract process to achieve best probity practice, process compliance outcomes and the best value of money objectives of the approved procurement plan. The position is responsible for supporting the Category Manager(s) in developing and implementing procurement strategies for the assigned categories.

Reports to: Senior Manager, Strategic Sourcing

Key Accountabilities

The Procurement Specialist is responsible for delivering effective and efficient procurement practices. These responsibilities include but are not limited to:

1. Strategic sourcing - Lead the assigned sourcing projects, including all key steps such as strategy development in consultation with assigned Category Manager, supplier selection, evaluation, supplier negotiation, award recommendation and supplier contract execution;

- Conduct appropriate market analysis, spend analysis and stakeholder consultation to develop effective market strategies that will inform the procurement plan to deliver the universities requirements;