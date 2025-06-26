Tuyển Market Research RMIT University Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại RMIT University Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 702 Nguyễn Văn Linh, Tân Phong, District 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Your role
The Procurement Specialist is responsible for the source-to-contract process of central procurement activities including strategic sourcing projects and establishing frame contracts with preferred vendors for university supply. Efficiently guiding the stakeholders and vendors through the source-to-contract process to achieve best probity practice, process compliance outcomes and the best value of money objectives of the approved procurement plan. The position is responsible for supporting the Category Manager(s) in developing and implementing procurement strategies for the assigned categories.
Reports to: Senior Manager, Strategic Sourcing
Key Accountabilities
The Procurement Specialist is responsible for delivering effective and efficient procurement practices. These responsibilities include but are not limited to:
1. Strategic sourcing - Lead the assigned sourcing projects, including all key steps such as strategy development in consultation with assigned Category Manager, supplier selection, evaluation, supplier negotiation, award recommendation and supplier contract execution;
1. Strategic sourcing
- Conduct appropriate market analysis, spend analysis and stakeholder consultation to develop effective market strategies that will inform the procurement plan to deliver the universities requirements;
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại RMIT University Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại RMIT University Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI