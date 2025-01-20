Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Công Ty TNHH Fashion Garments 2 làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Review and discuss weekly/ monthly production plan with Line Manager.

• Conduct pre-production (PP) meeting and review the risk assessment related to the products.

• Review the size set before starting bulk production.

• Conduct Initial product audit (IPA)/ Inline audit/ Pre-final inspection, and provide the feedback to production for the corrective actions.

• Follow up sample requirement and ensure sample is met quality standards

• Update details of work in progress and shipments with Planning, and Packing Departments.

• Promptly update all concerns related to material shortage.

• Review progress of the agreed corrective actions by Plants/ Subcontractors (if working with Outsourcing Team).

• Train the Subcontractors' QA Team about customer standard and FGL quality system (if working with Outsourcing Team).

• Other tasks as assigned by Manager.