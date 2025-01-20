Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Công Ty TNHH Fashion Garments 2 làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Media Planner/Buyer Executive Tại Công Ty TNHH Fashion Garments 2
- Đồng Nai: Street No.13A, Bien Hoa Industrial Zone 2, Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Media Planner/Buyer Executive Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Review and discuss weekly/ monthly production plan with Line Manager.
• Conduct pre-production (PP) meeting and review the risk assessment related to the products.
• Review the size set before starting bulk production.
• Conduct Initial product audit (IPA)/ Inline audit/ Pre-final inspection, and provide the feedback to production for the corrective actions.
• Follow up sample requirement and ensure sample is met quality standards
• Update details of work in progress and shipments with Planning, and Packing Departments.
• Promptly update all concerns related to material shortage.
• Review progress of the agreed corrective actions by Plants/ Subcontractors (if working with Outsourcing Team).
• Train the Subcontractors' QA Team about customer standard and FGL quality system (if working with Outsourcing Team).
• Other tasks as assigned by Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Diploma in Garments Manufacturing Technology, or related fields.
