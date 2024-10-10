Tuyển Mobile Developer MeU Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Mobile Developer MeU Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MeU Solutions
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/10/2024
MeU Solutions

Mobile Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại MeU Solutions

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 03 Sông Thao, phường 2, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design, development, and maintenance of large-scale distributed computing software infrastructure and integration with applications and user interfaces. Design, development, and maintenance of platform modules and common functionality for cross-platform browser applications. Analyze and improve performance and efficiency characteristics of platform components used with the applications. Work with the system and application product engineering groups to define new common functionality and diagnose problems. Work with backend developers/third-party to define and integrate APIs and services. Collaborate with the design team to constantly improve the user experience, implement pixel-perfect UIs based on Figma designs. Share your knowledge and experience with junior developers to help them grow. Monitor and maintain high performance on both iOS/Android platforms.
Design, development, and maintenance of large-scale distributed computing software infrastructure and integration with applications and user interfaces.
Design, development, and maintenance of platform modules and common functionality for cross-platform browser applications.
Analyze and improve performance and efficiency characteristics of platform components used with the applications.
Work with the system and application product engineering groups to define new common functionality and diagnose problems.
Work with backend developers/third-party to define and integrate APIs and services.
Collaborate with the design team to constantly improve the user experience, implement pixel-perfect UIs based on Figma designs.
Share your knowledge and experience with junior developers to help them grow.
Monitor and maintain high performance on both iOS/Android platforms.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education:
Bachelor degree of Information Technology
Experience:
At least 5 years of professional experience with React Native or Cross-platform mobile development. Knowing Objective-C or Web platform is an advantage. Good experience with third-party libraries and APIs, cloud message APIs and push notifications and mobiles app’s UX for customers. Experience working with RESTful APIs, JSON, XML, web services integration, AES algorithm and handling asynchronous data retrieval and processing. Knowledge and experience of state management libraries like Redux, Redux Saga or MobX. Have experience with RxSwift, Dependency Injection (DI), MVVM architecture, Unit Testing, Git and Figma.
At least 5 years of professional experience with React Native or Cross-platform mobile development. Knowing Objective-C or Web platform is an advantage.
Good experience with third-party libraries and APIs, cloud message APIs and push notifications and mobiles app's UX for customers.
Experience working with RESTful APIs, JSON, XML, web services integration, AES algorithm and handling asynchronous data retrieval and processing.
Knowledge and experience of state management libraries like Redux, Redux Saga or MobX.
Have experience with RxSwift, Dependency Injection (DI), MVVM architecture, Unit Testing, Git and Figma.
Skills:
Proficient programming skills in Kotlin and extensive knowledge of the latest Android SDK developments and OOPS concepts. Demonstrate solid knowledge of pure JavaScript and TypeScript. Understanding of mobile performance optimisation techniques, including memory management, caching, offline storage, multithreading and network optimisation. Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git) and bug tracking tools (e.g., JIRA). Effective communication and teamwork skills, particularly ability to work in squad to ensure delivering project on time in full. High learning agility and a real passion for coding and programming, innovation, and solving challenging problems to improve mobile app’s UX for customers. High responsibility and diligence.
Proficient programming skills in Kotlin and extensive knowledge of the latest Android SDK developments and OOPS concepts.
Demonstrate solid knowledge of pure JavaScript and TypeScript.
Understanding of mobile performance optimisation techniques, including memory management, caching, offline storage, multithreading and network optimisation.
Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git) and bug tracking tools (e.g., JIRA).
Effective communication and teamwork skills, particularly ability to work in squad to ensure delivering project on time in full.
High learning agility and a real passion for coding and programming, innovation, and solving challenging problems to improve mobile app's UX for customers.
High responsibility and diligence.

Tại MeU Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Working in one of the young and flexible environments in Vietnam.
• Ability to join the team building large-scale & latest technology software products for the Viet Nam and Global market.
• Experience in Software Development Life Cycle, methodology, tools, and technique (such as Java, .Net, Android/ iOS, GitHub, Jira).
• Working and growing with a Passionate & Talented Team.
• Coaching 1 – 1 directly from mentor/ coach with a dozen years of experience in the Software Industry.
• Compensation Available.
• Teambuilding and Vacations alongside other benefits.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MeU Solutions

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

MeU Solutions

MeU Solutions

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 03 Sông Thao, phường 2, quận Tân Bình, Tp.HCM

