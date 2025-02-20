Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

1. Operations Management

• Develop and execute both short-term and long-term strategies to optimize Ocean Freight operations and service quality.

• Collaborate with internal departments to align Ocean Freight initiatives with overall business objectives.

• Oversee ocean import/export operations, ensuring seamless execution, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency.

• Identify, evaluate, and negotiate contracts with subcontractors, service providers, shipping lines, and overseas agents to secure competitive rates and high-quality services.

• Supervise and manage service providers throughout the shipment lifecycle to ensure smooth handling.

• Work closely with Sales, Customer Service, and Documentation teams to resolve operational challenges effectively.

• Conduct market research to stay ahead of industry trends, competitive pricing strategies, and customer expectations.

• Expand the company’s industry presence through partnerships, conferences, and strategic marketing initiatives.

• Strengthen relationships with key stakeholders, including shipping lines, airlines, and co-loaders.

• Maintain a high level of customer satisfaction through proactive communication and timely feedback.



2. Team & Internal Management

• Support recruitment and talent acquisition for the Ocean Freight team, ensuring a high-caliber workforce.

• Define team objectives, performance metrics, and key performance indicators (KPIs).

• Develop and implement training programs to enhance team capabilities and maintain high-performance standards.

• Conduct regular performance evaluations to assess and improve individual and team effectiveness.

• Establish and refine pricing and customer service processes, continuously optimizing workflow for efficiency.

• Supervise team activities, ensuring adherence to quality standards, operational excellence, and productivity goals.