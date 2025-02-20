Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD
1. Operations Management
• Develop and execute both short-term and long-term strategies to optimize Ocean Freight operations and service quality.
• Collaborate with internal departments to align Ocean Freight initiatives with overall business objectives.
• Oversee ocean import/export operations, ensuring seamless execution, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency.
• Identify, evaluate, and negotiate contracts with subcontractors, service providers, shipping lines, and overseas agents to secure competitive rates and high-quality services.
• Supervise and manage service providers throughout the shipment lifecycle to ensure smooth handling.
• Work closely with Sales, Customer Service, and Documentation teams to resolve operational challenges effectively.
• Conduct market research to stay ahead of industry trends, competitive pricing strategies, and customer expectations.
• Expand the company’s industry presence through partnerships, conferences, and strategic marketing initiatives.
• Strengthen relationships with key stakeholders, including shipping lines, airlines, and co-loaders.
• Maintain a high level of customer satisfaction through proactive communication and timely feedback.
2. Team & Internal Management
• Support recruitment and talent acquisition for the Ocean Freight team, ensuring a high-caliber workforce.
• Define team objectives, performance metrics, and key performance indicators (KPIs).
• Develop and implement training programs to enhance team capabilities and maintain high-performance standards.
• Conduct regular performance evaluations to assess and improve individual and team effectiveness.
• Establish and refine pricing and customer service processes, continuously optimizing workflow for efficiency.
• Supervise team activities, ensuring adherence to quality standards, operational excellence, and productivity goals.
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Annually
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
