Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH G.B Light Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH G.B Light Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/01/2025
Công Ty TNHH G.B Light Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH G.B Light Việt Nam

Mức lương
12 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương:

- Lô B2.7, đường Đ1, KCN Đồng An 2, P. Hòa Phú, TP. Thủ Dầu Một, Bình Dương, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 12 - 30 Triệu

MÔ TẢ CÔNG VIỆC/JD
• Main person in charge to handle business with shoes brand ( Nike, Adidas, NB, Puma, Hoka....) and factories
• Stretching business new market of shoes, apparel, other fields...
• Introduce new catalogue & support development to product create center.
• Updating new concept & and create innovation product from market.
• Manage sales plan, data management, activates...
• Mức lương
12,000,000 - 16,000,000 VND ( có thể thỏa thuận thêm ) + bonus
• Kinh nghiệm
1 năm trong lĩnh vực kinh doanh
• Ngành nghề
Dệt may / Da giày / Ba lô túi xách/ hay các ngành liên quan

Với Mức Lương 12 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

YÊU CẦU CÔNG VIỆC/ REQUIREMENTS:
• Male/ Female: 24-25 ages
• Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing or related field.
• At least 01 years experience in Sales specialist position at manufacturing.
• Knowledge in field of leather shoes, backpack or garment is a priority.
• Excellent knowledge of MS Office and ERP system
• Good communication in English.
• Communication and Negotiation skill
• Problem sovling
BENEFITS:
• Attractive salary and bonus ( 12 million - 16 million ) up to applicant experiences.
• International working environment, friendly and sociable colleagues.
• Trainied and worked in professional environment with Korean experts.
• Full social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance according to the law.
• Bonuses on holidays ( Western New Year, Hung King's Anniversary, April 30 & May 1, Mid-Autunm Festival, September 2, 13th month salary, unexpected bonus, year-end gift from the Union and the Company.
• Buffet lunch support at the company.
• 12 annual leave
• Team building, travel
• Personal computer/laptop
• Twice Saturday off in a month
• 100% salary in probationary time

Tại Công Ty TNHH G.B Light Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Thưởng doanh số, thưởng theo năng lực
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Đóng bảo hiểm xã hội theo quy định của Nhà nước.
Hoạt động nhóm
Team building, du lịch định kỳ

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH G.B Light Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH G.B Light Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH G.B Light Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô B2.7 đường Đ1, khu công nghiệp Đồng An 2, Phường Hoà Phú, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một, Tỉnh Bình Dương, Việt Nam

