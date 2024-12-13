Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH G.B Light Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

MÔ TẢ CÔNG VIỆC/JD

• Main person in charge to handle business with shoes brand ( Nike, Adidas, NB, Puma, Hoka....) and factories

• Stretching business new market of shoes, apparel, other fields...

• Introduce new catalogue & support development to product create center.

• Updating new concept & and create innovation product from market.

• Manage sales plan, data management, activates...

• Mức lương

12,000,000 - 16,000,000 VND ( có thể thỏa thuận thêm ) + bonus

• Kinh nghiệm

1 năm trong lĩnh vực kinh doanh

• Ngành nghề

Dệt may / Da giày / Ba lô túi xách/ hay các ngành liên quan

Với Mức Lương 12 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

YÊU CẦU CÔNG VIỆC/ REQUIREMENTS:

• Male/ Female: 24-25 ages

• Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing or related field.

• At least 01 years experience in Sales specialist position at manufacturing.

• Knowledge in field of leather shoes, backpack or garment is a priority.

• Excellent knowledge of MS Office and ERP system

• Good communication in English.

• Communication and Negotiation skill

• Problem sovling

BENEFITS:

• Attractive salary and bonus ( 12 million - 16 million ) up to applicant experiences.

• International working environment, friendly and sociable colleagues.

• Trainied and worked in professional environment with Korean experts.

• Full social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance according to the law.

• Bonuses on holidays ( Western New Year, Hung King's Anniversary, April 30 & May 1, Mid-Autunm Festival, September 2, 13th month salary, unexpected bonus, year-end gift from the Union and the Company.

• Buffet lunch support at the company.

• 12 annual leave

• Team building, travel

• Personal computer/laptop

• Twice Saturday off in a month

• 100% salary in probationary time

Tại Công Ty TNHH G.B Light Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

Thưởng doanh số, thưởng theo năng lực

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ

Đóng bảo hiểm xã hội theo quy định của Nhà nước.

Hoạt động nhóm

Team building, du lịch định kỳ

