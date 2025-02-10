Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Savista Realty Building, 400/8A Ung Van Khiem, Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, HCMC, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 16 - 20 Triệu
- Receive and process inquiries from customers, sales orders accurately and efficiently;
- Prepare quotation, sales contract, debit note and other supporting documents;
- Respond to customer feedback, complaints, concerns promptly and professionally via email, phone, or in-person;
- Compile debit notes, invoices and documents related to sales; make monthly payment to subcons;
- Keep and maintain long-term relationship with customers;
- Make plans to approach and increase new and potential customers;
- Other tasks as assigned by the superiors;
Với Mức Lương 16 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Solid knowledge and understanding of Contract logistics, forwarding, 3PL
- Strong communication skills; strong analytical and problem-solving skills;
- Ability to work under pressure;
Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
