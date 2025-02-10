Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu

- Receive and process inquiries from customers, sales orders accurately and efficiently;

- Prepare quotation, sales contract, debit note and other supporting documents;

- Respond to customer feedback, complaints, concerns promptly and professionally via email, phone, or in-person;

- Compile debit notes, invoices and documents related to sales; make monthly payment to subcons;

- Keep and maintain long-term relationship with customers;

- Make plans to approach and increase new and potential customers;

- Other tasks as assigned by the superiors;