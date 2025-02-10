Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Mức lương
16 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Savista Realty Building, 400/8A Ung Van Khiem, Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, HCMC, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 16 - 20 Triệu

- Receive and process inquiries from customers, sales orders accurately and efficiently;
- Prepare quotation, sales contract, debit note and other supporting documents;
- Respond to customer feedback, complaints, concerns promptly and professionally via email, phone, or in-person;
- Compile debit notes, invoices and documents related to sales; make monthly payment to subcons;
- Keep and maintain long-term relationship with customers;
- Make plans to approach and increase new and potential customers;
- Other tasks as assigned by the superiors;

Với Mức Lương 16 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 3 years of sales experience in logistics companies (prefer in logistics service);
- Solid knowledge and understanding of Contract logistics, forwarding, 3PL
- Strong communication skills; strong analytical and problem-solving skills;
- Ability to work under pressure;

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Annual salary increases;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57 Nguyễn Văn Giai, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

