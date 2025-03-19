Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
17 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- 519 Kim Ma, Ba Dinh, Hanoi, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 17 - 25 Triệu

1. Approaching new clients and new projects, new distributors/ dealers.
2. Visiting clients and introducing products.
3. Collaborate with relevant departments and distributors to obtain necessary information for technical support and quotations
4. Create quotations with agreed margins
5. Coordinate with support departments and factories as needed to adjust technical support and quotation processes
6. Use internal systems to provide reports and statistical data to distributors
7. Obtain and maintain the latest information on the pricing structures of distributors
8. Collaborate with the purchasing department to coordinate project-related purchase orders
9. Perform other related duties as instructed by supervisors or managers

Với Mức Lương 17 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

MUST】
- Graduated from University with major mechanical, machinery, piping technical, water treatment or related majors.
- English: At least Intermediate level
- Having at least 2-3 years experience as Sales Engineer or Project Sales Engineer for relevant products such as rubbber coupling, Stainless Steel coupling, tefflon pipes and fittings, valve, measurement equipment, construction machine, etc.
- Great communication and negotiation skills
- Problem-solving skills to handle practical issues and various situations
- A team player, honest, and willing to cooperate with colleagues
- Strong analytical skills for interpreting complex data.
- Knowledge and experience in product pricing strategies.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Social Insurance
- Performance bonus: 1 time/ year
- Full Saturday off.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

