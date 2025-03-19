Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 17 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - 519 Kim Ma, Ba Dinh, Hanoi, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc

1. Approaching new clients and new projects, new distributors/ dealers.

2. Visiting clients and introducing products.

3. Collaborate with relevant departments and distributors to obtain necessary information for technical support and quotations

4. Create quotations with agreed margins

5. Coordinate with support departments and factories as needed to adjust technical support and quotation processes

6. Use internal systems to provide reports and statistical data to distributors

7. Obtain and maintain the latest information on the pricing structures of distributors

8. Collaborate with the purchasing department to coordinate project-related purchase orders

9. Perform other related duties as instructed by supervisors or managers

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

MUST】

- Graduated from University with major mechanical, machinery, piping technical, water treatment or related majors.

- English: At least Intermediate level

- Having at least 2-3 years experience as Sales Engineer or Project Sales Engineer for relevant products such as rubbber coupling, Stainless Steel coupling, tefflon pipes and fittings, valve, measurement equipment, construction machine, etc.

- Great communication and negotiation skills

- Problem-solving skills to handle practical issues and various situations

- A team player, honest, and willing to cooperate with colleagues

- Strong analytical skills for interpreting complex data.

- Knowledge and experience in product pricing strategies.

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

- Social Insurance

- Performance bonus: 1 time/ year

- Full Saturday off.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

