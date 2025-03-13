Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Npc VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 13 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Npc VINA
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
- 473 Điện Biên Phủ, Thành phố Điện Biên Phủ
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 6 - 13 Triệu
NPC VINA CO., LTD was established in 2015 year manufacturer of plastic pallet and containers which are essential items for effective logistic & packaging & warehousing in all industries.
Our mother company - NPC group is Korean based company established in 1965 and listed on Korean stock market in 1969. Annual sales revenue of our group is around U$ 450Miliion. Korean No.1 manufacturer in this industrial field.
Now, we are looking for new salesman who want to grow up with our company together.
Job Description:
- Develop new customers in Ho Chi Minh.
- Follow up order and production schedule receive and handle customer complaints about product quality, delivery time.
- Prefer high experience and skills at B2B sales.
- Supporting for oversea sales (Export) (If available) –
- Other tasks are assigned by Sales Director
- Salary: Negotiable according to career
Với Mức Lương 6 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Graduated university
- Speak English
- Candidates who own experience in industrial sales are preferable.
- Good in Microsoft office
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
- Good selling and negotiation skills
- No age limitation
- Having car license is preference.
*** Benefits:
- Working place: HCM
- Salary – 7 million~ 15 million (Negotiable) for basic + incentive
- Internship 2 months (85% of salary)
- 13th payment, incentive, phone & transportation allowance, supporting fee
- Social Healthcare as Labor code
- 12 days leave full paid
Tại Công Ty TNHH Npc VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Npc VINA
