Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Npc VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 13 Triệu

NPC VINA CO., LTD was established in 2015 year manufacturer of plastic pallet and containers which are essential items for effective logistic & packaging & warehousing in all industries.

Our mother company - NPC group is Korean based company established in 1965 and listed on Korean stock market in 1969. Annual sales revenue of our group is around U$ 450Miliion. Korean No.1 manufacturer in this industrial field.

Now, we are looking for new salesman who want to grow up with our company together.

Job Description:

- Develop new customers in Ho Chi Minh.

- Follow up order and production schedule receive and handle customer complaints about product quality, delivery time.

- Prefer high experience and skills at B2B sales.

- Supporting for oversea sales (Export) (If available) –

- Other tasks are assigned by Sales Director

- Salary: Negotiable according to career