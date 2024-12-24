Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PTE MAGIC HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PTE MAGIC HÀ NỘI
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Quận 5, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 5
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu
Identify new business opportunities and represent the company to sell products to hospitals, clinics, spas, etc.
Create and implement sales plans to meet objectives, while analyzing market trends for growth opportunities;
Build strong relationships with key clients, understanding their needs to offer solutions and enhance customer satisfaction;
Work closely and lead a team to effectively promote the products, achieve the sales target and ensure a long-lasting client satisfaction;
Report to and advise Sales Director of the sales plan and sales activities.
Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Language: English (conversational);
1.5 to 2+ years of B2B/medical representative experience in the medical cosmetic/beauty fields to hospitals, clinics, spas;
Decisive, persistent and hunting sales mindset.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PTE MAGIC HÀ NỘI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
International working environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PTE MAGIC HÀ NỘI
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
