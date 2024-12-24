Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PTE MAGIC HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Identify new business opportunities and represent the company to sell products to hospitals, clinics, spas, etc.

Create and implement sales plans to meet objectives, while analyzing market trends for growth opportunities;

Build strong relationships with key clients, understanding their needs to offer solutions and enhance customer satisfaction;

Work closely and lead a team to effectively promote the products, achieve the sales target and ensure a long-lasting client satisfaction;

Report to and advise Sales Director of the sales plan and sales activities.