Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PTE MAGIC HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH PTE MAGIC HÀ NỘI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/01/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PTE MAGIC HÀ NỘI

Mức lương
Đến 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Quận 5, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 5

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

Identify new business opportunities and represent the company to sell products to hospitals, clinics, spas, etc.
Create and implement sales plans to meet objectives, while analyzing market trends for growth opportunities;
Build strong relationships with key clients, understanding their needs to offer solutions and enhance customer satisfaction;
Work closely and lead a team to effectively promote the products, achieve the sales target and ensure a long-lasting client satisfaction;
Report to and advise Sales Director of the sales plan and sales activities.

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor, medical/pharma majors are preferred;
Language: English (conversational);
1.5 to 2+ years of B2B/medical representative experience in the medical cosmetic/beauty fields to hospitals, clinics, spas;
Decisive, persistent and hunting sales mindset.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PTE MAGIC HÀ NỘI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and commission package
International working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PTE MAGIC HÀ NỘI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH PTE MAGIC HÀ NỘI

CÔNG TY TNHH PTE MAGIC HÀ NỘI

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 19, ngách 3, ngõ 99 Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

