Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Pizza 4P\'s làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Location: Lô M-5A, Khu Công Nghiệp Long Hậu Mở Rộng, Đường Trung Tâm, Xã Long Hậu, Huyện Cần Giuộc, Tỉnh Long An.

JOB SUMMARY

The Warehouse Supervisor will oversee and manage all warehouse activities, including receiving, storage, inventory control, and distribution. The role involves overseeing the warehouse team to ensure efficient, safe operations in accordance with company policies. The Warehouse Supervisor will also be responsible for maintaining inventory accuracy, improving warehouse operations, and meeting warehouse KPI targets.

WHAT YOU WILL DO

1. Warehouse Operations:

Oversee and manage daily warehouse operations, ensuring that all materials and finished goods are stored properly.

Supervise the receiving and dispatching of products to ensure accuracy and timeliness.

Ensure timely and accurate shipment of products to DC/restaurants.

Support line manager to develop/adjust policies and SOP to enhance warehouse efficiency and safety.

Identify areas for improvement in warehouse operations and implement changes.

Implement aligned strategies to improve warehouse processes and workflows.