Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Pizza 4P\'s làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Pizza 4P\'s làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Pizza 4P\'s
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/05/2025
Pizza 4P\'s

Nhân viên môi trường

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên môi trường Tại Pizza 4P\'s

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: Lô M

- 5A, đường Trung Tâm, khu công nghiệp Long Hậu mở rộng, Xã Long Hậu, Huyện Cần Giuộc,

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên môi trường Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Location: Lô M-5A, Khu Công Nghiệp Long Hậu Mở Rộng, Đường Trung Tâm, Xã Long Hậu, Huyện Cần Giuộc, Tỉnh Long An.
JOB SUMMARY
The Warehouse Supervisor will oversee and manage all warehouse activities, including receiving, storage, inventory control, and distribution. The role involves overseeing the warehouse team to ensure efficient, safe operations in accordance with company policies. The Warehouse Supervisor will also be responsible for maintaining inventory accuracy, improving warehouse operations, and meeting warehouse KPI targets.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
1. Warehouse Operations:
Oversee and manage daily warehouse operations, ensuring that all materials and finished goods are stored properly.
Supervise the receiving and dispatching of products to ensure accuracy and timeliness.
Ensure timely and accurate shipment of products to DC/restaurants.
Support line manager to develop/adjust policies and SOP to enhance warehouse efficiency and safety.
Identify areas for improvement in warehouse operations and implement changes.
Implement aligned strategies to improve warehouse processes and workflows.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Pizza 4P\'s Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Pizza 4P\'s

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Pizza 4P\'s

Pizza 4P\'s

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 92 Nguyen Huu Canh Street, Ward 22, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-moi-truong-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-long-an-job345520
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Quốc Gia
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Quốc Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Quốc Gia
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TOTO Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường TOTO Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TOTO Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Cà Phê Phúc Sinh
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Công ty Cổ Phần Cà Phê Phúc Sinh làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Cà Phê Phúc Sinh
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hang Nam Vina
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Công Ty TNHH Hang Nam Vina làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hang Nam Vina
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH R&B Food Supply Việt Nam – Chi nhánh Long An
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Công ty TNHH R&B Food Supply Việt Nam – Chi nhánh Long An làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH R&B Food Supply Việt Nam – Chi nhánh Long An
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn 11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Maybank Securities Limited
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Maybank Securities Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 240 - 630 USD
Maybank Securities Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 240 - 630 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG LIGHTHOUSE
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG LIGHTHOUSE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG LIGHTHOUSE
Hạn nộp: 08/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm công ty cổ phần coasia cm vina
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường công ty cổ phần coasia cm vina làm việc tại Hòa Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
công ty cổ phần coasia cm vina
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Hòa Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Lixil Vietnam Corporation
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Lixil Vietnam Corporation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Lixil Vietnam Corporation
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Quốc Gia
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Quốc Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Quốc Gia
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TOTO Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường TOTO Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TOTO Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Cà Phê Phúc Sinh
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Công ty Cổ Phần Cà Phê Phúc Sinh làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Cà Phê Phúc Sinh
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hang Nam Vina
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Công Ty TNHH Hang Nam Vina làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hang Nam Vina
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH R&B Food Supply Việt Nam – Chi nhánh Long An
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Công ty TNHH R&B Food Supply Việt Nam – Chi nhánh Long An làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH R&B Food Supply Việt Nam – Chi nhánh Long An
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn 11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Maybank Securities Limited
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Maybank Securities Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 240 - 630 USD
Maybank Securities Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 240 - 630 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG LIGHTHOUSE
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG LIGHTHOUSE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG LIGHTHOUSE
Hạn nộp: 08/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm công ty cổ phần coasia cm vina
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường công ty cổ phần coasia cm vina làm việc tại Hòa Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
công ty cổ phần coasia cm vina
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Hòa Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Lixil Vietnam Corporation
Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Lixil Vietnam Corporation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Lixil Vietnam Corporation
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Công ty TNHH R&B Food Supply Việt Nam – Chi nhánh Long An làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH R&B Food Supply Việt Nam – Chi nhánh Long An
11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm