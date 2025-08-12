Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng LS Electronics Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Tại LS Electronics Vietnam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Bắc Ninh: VSIP Industrial Zone, Tu Son, Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- To prepare & review material/product inspection standard in compliance with product specification and/or customer's requirements
- To provide leadership in IQC/OQC section in order to fulfill schedule with production plan & quality object
- To coordinate with other sections to deal with quality issue in producing process or/and customer's claim
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- University background at technical/industrial engineering major
- Experience (2 years) in working with quality process, product management & quality management system, quality frame work, production planning, machine maintenance is preferred.
- Good at and mature in problem solving
- Analytical & logical thinking
- Strong communication skill
- Please submit your application in English
Tại LS Electronics Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LS Electronics Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
