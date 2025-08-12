Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng LS Electronics Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng LS Electronics Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

LS Electronics Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/09/2025
LS Electronics Vietnam

Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Tại LS Electronics Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: VSIP Industrial Zone, Tu Son, Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- To prepare & review material/product inspection standard in compliance with product specification and/or customer's requirements
- To provide leadership in IQC/OQC section in order to fulfill schedule with production plan & quality object
- To coordinate with other sections to deal with quality issue in producing process or/and customer's claim

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University background at technical/industrial engineering major
- Experience (2 years) in working with quality process, product management & quality management system, quality frame work, production planning, machine maintenance is preferred.
- Good at and mature in problem solving
- Analytical & logical thinking
- Strong communication skill
- Please submit your application in English

Tại LS Electronics Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LS Electronics Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

LS Electronics Vietnam

LS Electronics Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: VSIP Industrial Zone, Tu Son, Bac Ninh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

