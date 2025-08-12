Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng LS Electronics Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bắc Ninh: VSIP Industrial Zone, Tu Son, Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- To prepare & review material/product inspection standard in compliance with product specification and/or customer's requirements

- To provide leadership in IQC/OQC section in order to fulfill schedule with production plan & quality object

- To coordinate with other sections to deal with quality issue in producing process or/and customer's claim

- University background at technical/industrial engineering major

- Experience (2 years) in working with quality process, product management & quality management system, quality frame work, production planning, machine maintenance is preferred.

- Good at and mature in problem solving

- Analytical & logical thinking

- Strong communication skill

- Please submit your application in English

