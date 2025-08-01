Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Công Nghệ Chính Xác Interplex (Hà Nội) làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Công Nghệ Chính Xác Interplex (Hà Nội)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/08/2025
Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Lot VI

- 1.1, D3 Road, Que Vo II Industrial Zone, Ngoc Xa, Que Vo, Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Conduct new supplier audit, annual supplier evaluation, supplier performance evaluation
2. Provide inspection standards, appearance standards for materials, buy part to suppliers
3. Review and approve PPAP for new material/ buy part development
4. Responsible to handle IQC quality inspection.
5. Manage a team of IQC inspector to perform IQC inspection as per established procedures.
6. Issue WI, inspection standards and training for IQC to conduct in-coming inspection per inspection plan.
7. Prepare daily, weekly and monthly IQC inspection report to QA management.
8. Follow NCMR procedure when NG part is detected.
9. Supplier 8D review
10. Manage all material/ buy part certificate and report (ROHS, REACH, MSDS,…)
11. Ensure inspector is competence to carry out the work by training all inspectors and matain skill matrix.
12. Ensure working area 5S, equipment in good conditions and a safe working area and follow all safety rules.
13. Training of IQC staff and conduct certification test periodically.
14. Support CQE on NCMR and quality improvement matters & customer audits.
15. Follow all Management System procedures as per ISO9001/ISO14001/IATF16949.
16. Accept additional responsibilities as of required.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot VI-1.1, D3 Road, Que Vo II Industrial Zone, Ngoc Xa, Que Vo, Bac Ninh

