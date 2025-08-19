Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT AJ SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 163 Trần Trọng Cung, Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Update and maintain the production schedule.

• Follow up on materials, cutting, and logo schedules.

• Collect material reports, including purchase orders, stock.

• Analyze monthly production targets and profitability.

• Track production efficiency.

• Monitor shipment and production status to guarantee on-time delivery.

• Collaborate closely with production and purchasing departments to resolve issues and ensure smooth manufacturing operations.

• Other tasks assigned by manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Aged: 24-30 years old.

• College/University graduate.

• At least one year experience in related position, merchandiser or purchasing, preferably in backpack/handbag companies.

• Strong English communication, work directly with Korean manager.

• Proficient in Microsoft Office (especially Excel).

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT AJ SOLUTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT AJ SOLUTIONS

