Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Saitex International Dong Nai (VN) làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Check the quality of the products

- Meeting new goods & after meeting to deploy again for employee

- Control again goods that employees perform

- Remind the first if it has errors

- A goods go up in line, need to approve

- Resolved all problems when workers ask

- Report the last day to the manager and submit a report

- All major issues are to be advised to QA Director Supply Chain and Prod director in timely manner to keep the Merchandising/Buying teams fully informed of all issues.

- Work with Supply chain, control for all purchased items - fabric/trims/packing/chemicals.