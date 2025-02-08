Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Saitex International Dong Nai (VN) làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Tại Saitex International Dong Nai (VN)
- Khánh Hòa: Phường Ninh Hiệp, Thị xã Ninh Hòa, tỉnh Khánh Hòa, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Check the quality of the products
- Meeting new goods & after meeting to deploy again for employee
- Control again goods that employees perform
- Remind the first if it has errors
- A goods go up in line, need to approve
- Resolved all problems when workers ask
- Report the last day to the manager and submit a report
- All major issues are to be advised to QA Director Supply Chain and Prod director in timely manner to keep the Merchandising/Buying teams fully informed of all issues.
- Work with Supply chain, control for all purchased items - fabric/trims/packing/chemicals.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Have experience in the manufacturing process of garment.
- Strong sense of problem-solving, accountability, and ownership.
- Bachelor/Diploma’s Degree in Garment Technology, or 2 years above experience in QA/Merchandise position
Tại Saitex International Dong Nai (VN) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Saitex International Dong Nai (VN)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
