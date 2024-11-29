Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Chợ Tốt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Chợ Tốt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Chợ Tốt
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/12/2024
Công Ty TNHH Chợ Tốt

Nhân viên SEO

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên SEO Tại Công Ty TNHH Chợ Tốt

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 06 Tân Trào, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên SEO Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

– Develop a long term SEO plan to increase keyword rankings and organic search traffic to Cho Tot's websites.
– Take ownership in execution in order to make the plan happen via:
Perform keyword research in coordination with Cho Tot business objectives to optimize existing content and uncover new opportunities
Provide SEO analysis and recommendations in coordination with elements and structure of websites and web pages
Provide recommendations and execute strategies for content development in coordination with SEO goals – general and keyword specific
Use web analytics dashboards, reports and key reporting tools in order to identify key areas of improvements/optimisations
Monitor and evaluate search results and search performance across the major search channels
Communicate to team and management on project development, timelines, and results
Work closely with the other team members to meet our ambitious growth goals

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

– 2-3 years experience in SEO
– Proficiency in MS Excel
– Experience with analytics tools (Google Analytics, Google Data Studio) is an advantage
– Experience working with popular keyword tools (Search console, keywordtool.io, as etc)
– Ability to read and understand English well, self-learning and research materials on SEO in English
– Knowledge of Google AdWords is an advantage
– Able to work well both in team and independently

Tại Công Ty TNHH Chợ Tốt Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

– Get 15 days of annual leave and 5 days of sick leaveper year
– Health insurancefor employee and their family members.
– Get a13th-month salaryand annual performance bonus.
– Participate in regular team-building activities and company parties.
– Full of learning and training opportunities to grow your professional and personal skills.
– Our modern offices serve perfectly for a relaxed, yet productive work environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Chợ Tốt

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Chợ Tốt

Công Ty TNHH Chợ Tốt

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Phòng 1808, Tầng 18, Mê Linh Point Tower, 02 Ngô Đức Kế. Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Tp.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-seo-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job263344
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Tin tức liên quan

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUPUNA GROUP
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUPUNA GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUPUNA GROUP
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM Trực tuyến Đặng Gia
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công ty CP TM Trực tuyến Đặng Gia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty CP TM Trực tuyến Đặng Gia
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc I Cộng
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc I Cộng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc I Cộng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GPCLUB VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH GPCLUB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GPCLUB VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Thương Mại Đài Linh
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Thương Mại Đài Linh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Thương Mại Đài Linh
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN LUẬT VÀ KẾ TOÁN VIỆT MỸ
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN LUẬT VÀ KẾ TOÁN VIỆT MỸ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN LUẬT VÀ KẾ TOÁN VIỆT MỸ
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ TƯ VẤN ĐÀO TẠO BOL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ TƯ VẤN ĐÀO TẠO BOL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ TƯ VẤN ĐÀO TẠO BOL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUPUNA GROUP
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUPUNA GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUPUNA GROUP
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM Trực tuyến Đặng Gia
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công ty CP TM Trực tuyến Đặng Gia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty CP TM Trực tuyến Đặng Gia
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc I Cộng
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc I Cộng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc I Cộng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GPCLUB VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH GPCLUB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GPCLUB VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Thương Mại Đài Linh
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Thương Mại Đài Linh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Thương Mại Đài Linh
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN LUẬT VÀ KẾ TOÁN VIỆT MỸ
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN LUẬT VÀ KẾ TOÁN VIỆT MỸ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN LUẬT VÀ KẾ TOÁN VIỆT MỸ
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ TƯ VẤN ĐÀO TẠO BOL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ TƯ VẤN ĐÀO TẠO BOL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ TƯ VẤN ĐÀO TẠO BOL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Khoa Học Kỹ Thuật Đức Dương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Khoa Học Kỹ Thuật Đức Dương
9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Du Lịch Viettourist làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 100 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Du Lịch Viettourist
5 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH SX TM DV Kỹ Thuật Đại Hồng Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu Công Ty TNHH SX TM DV Kỹ Thuật Đại Hồng Phát
8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN VÀ QUẢN LÝ SAO VÀNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN VÀ QUẢN LÝ SAO VÀNG
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ SA LY GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ SA LY GROUP
8.5 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất – Thương Mại Tân Nông Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất – Thương Mại Tân Nông Phát
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Lenart làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Lenart
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty Cổ Phần Global Online Branding làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Global Online Branding
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN VÀ QUẢN LÝ SAO VÀNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN VÀ QUẢN LÝ SAO VÀNG
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ & Truyền Thông Foogle làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ & Truyền Thông Foogle
7 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn DNU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn DNU
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty Cổ phần Phần Mềm Hoàn Cầu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ phần Phần Mềm Hoàn Cầu
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ KHANG ANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ KHANG ANH
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Us Direct Immigration Consulting làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Us Direct Immigration Consulting
13 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công ty TNHH Truyền Thông và Quảng Cáo Siêu Kinh Doanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Truyền Thông và Quảng Cáo Siêu Kinh Doanh
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Du Lịch Sài Gòn Thời Đại làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Du Lịch Sài Gòn Thời Đại
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH MTV CYNO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV CYNO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢNG CÁO THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG PHẠM GIA DECOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢNG CÁO THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG PHẠM GIA DECOR
6 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công ty TNHH First Virtue - Nhân Trí làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH First Virtue - Nhân Trí
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận JobsGO Recruit
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Thiết Kế Quảng Cáo Led Sun làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 11 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thiết Kế Quảng Cáo Led Sun
7 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢNG CÁO THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG PHẠM GIA DECOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢNG CÁO THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG PHẠM GIA DECOR
7 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Lenart làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 9 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Lenart
5 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Lenart làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 9 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Lenart
5 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Lenart làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Lenart
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Lenart làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Lenart
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU STORE DETAILING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU STORE DETAILING
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ONE TECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ONE TECH VIỆT NAM
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm