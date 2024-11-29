Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Chợ Tốt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 06 Tân Trào, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên SEO Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

– Develop a long term SEO plan to increase keyword rankings and organic search traffic to Cho Tot's websites.

– Take ownership in execution in order to make the plan happen via:

Perform keyword research in coordination with Cho Tot business objectives to optimize existing content and uncover new opportunities

Provide SEO analysis and recommendations in coordination with elements and structure of websites and web pages

Provide recommendations and execute strategies for content development in coordination with SEO goals – general and keyword specific

Use web analytics dashboards, reports and key reporting tools in order to identify key areas of improvements/optimisations

Monitor and evaluate search results and search performance across the major search channels

Communicate to team and management on project development, timelines, and results

Work closely with the other team members to meet our ambitious growth goals

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

– 2-3 years experience in SEO

– Proficiency in MS Excel

– Experience with analytics tools (Google Analytics, Google Data Studio) is an advantage

– Experience working with popular keyword tools (Search console, keywordtool.io, as etc)

– Ability to read and understand English well, self-learning and research materials on SEO in English

– Knowledge of Google AdWords is an advantage

– Able to work well both in team and independently

Tại Công Ty TNHH Chợ Tốt Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

– Get 15 days of annual leave and 5 days of sick leaveper year

– Health insurancefor employee and their family members.

– Get a13th-month salaryand annual performance bonus.

– Participate in regular team-building activities and company parties.

– Full of learning and training opportunities to grow your professional and personal skills.

– Our modern offices serve perfectly for a relaxed, yet productive work environment.

