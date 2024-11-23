Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC TOÀN CẦU IEG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC TOÀN CẦU IEG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC TOÀN CẦU IEG
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC TOÀN CẦU IEG

Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học

Mức lương
8 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 112 Cao Thang, Ward 4, Quận 3, Quận 3

Work at Center: 112 Cao Thang, Ward 4, District 3
Work at Center:
Customer consultation, tailoring of course to customer needs, calculate and inform course price;
Manage customer walk-ins, telephone and email inquiries;
Coordinate class opening and scheduling with other Education Consultants, Course Coordinators and other related personnel to ensure maximum efficiency;
Provide excellent after-sales service and regular follow-up to maintain high customer satisfaction;
Develop strong relationships with customers to maximize referral and renewal opportunities, take excellent care of students and build trust with parents to foster customer loyalty- Perform tasks as assigned by Center Manager.

Bachelor Degree;
At least 02 year’s work experience. Strong preference is given to individuals with customer-facing experiencein education and/or service industry and strong organizational skills;
Intermediate English level, able to communicate with foreigners;
Experiences in counseling, advising and customer service is a plus;
Good communication, persuading ability, interpesonal and analytical skills;
Be available for shift work and able to work under pressure.

Competitive salary package depending on your abilities and performance: 8-15 Million;
Social insurance, medical insurance, and unemployed insurance;
Learn new skills and add to your knowledge base while gaining confidence in your abilities;
Meet new people and practice networking skills while establishing a network of professional contacts, mentors and reference;
Performace review 2 times/years;
Take part in tranining courses.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC TOÀN CẦU IEG

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC TOÀN CẦU IEG

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 128 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

