Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC TOÀN CẦU IEG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 112 Cao Thang, Ward 4, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc

Work at Center: 112 Cao Thang, Ward 4, District 3

Customer consultation, tailoring of course to customer needs, calculate and inform course price;

Manage customer walk-ins, telephone and email inquiries;

Coordinate class opening and scheduling with other Education Consultants, Course Coordinators and other related personnel to ensure maximum efficiency;

Provide excellent after-sales service and regular follow-up to maintain high customer satisfaction;

Develop strong relationships with customers to maximize referral and renewal opportunities, take excellent care of students and build trust with parents to foster customer loyalty- Perform tasks as assigned by Center Manager.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor Degree;

At least 02 year’s work experience. Strong preference is given to individuals with customer-facing experiencein education and/or service industry and strong organizational skills;

Intermediate English level, able to communicate with foreigners;

Experiences in counseling, advising and customer service is a plus;

Good communication, persuading ability, interpesonal and analytical skills;

Be available for shift work and able to work under pressure.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC TOÀN CẦU IEG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package depending on your abilities and performance: 8-15 Million;

Social insurance, medical insurance, and unemployed insurance;

Learn new skills and add to your knowledge base while gaining confidence in your abilities;

Meet new people and practice networking skills while establishing a network of professional contacts, mentors and reference;

Performace review 2 times/years;

Take part in tranining courses.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC TOÀN CẦU IEG

